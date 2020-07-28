Zenoss Now Available on Google Cloud Marketplace

AUSTIN, Texas, July 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Zenoss Inc., a leader in intelligent application and service monitoring , today announced a new offering on the Google Cloud Marketplace , making it easier for organizations to immediately access and leverage Zenoss monitoring and AIOps . As a subscription-based offering, Zenoss Cloud delivers full-stack monitoring combined with the power of AIOps, enabling holistic intelligent application and service monitoring with a goal of lights-out IT operations.

"We have seen a huge surge of interest across all industries around leveraging the broadest sets of machine data to reduce the risk of digital transformation," said Ani Gujrathi, CTO of Zenoss. "With the availability of Zenoss on the Google Cloud Marketplace, organizations can benefit from the highest level of flexibility and fastest time to value to gain unparalleled insights into their hybrid IT environments."

Modern infrastructures can generate millions or even billions of high-cardinality data points every day — context surrounding every IT metric collected. Zenoss lets you reap the benefits of the most complete context, dramatically improving the effectiveness of AIOps algorithms. With this unique set of capabilities, Zenoss Cloud provides:

Immediate Root-Cause Analysis

Use real-time modeling to gain awareness of end-to-end infrastructure-related risks



Isolate problems immediately to improve MTTR and eliminate service outage losses



Gain total visibility of overall IT service health with intelligent dashboards and reports



Collaborate across teams to coordinate investigation and problem-solving

Prevention of IT Disruptions

Leverage high-cardinality data to ensure continuous reliability of ephemeral systems



Leverage AI and machine learning for predictive analytics



Evolve from availability and performance to capacity and optimization



Eliminate risk associated with digital transformation

Optimized Application Performance

View performance and anomalies across all on-premises and cloud infrastructures



Get AIOps insights to predict service health and performance issues



Apply consistent monitoring policies across all cloud and on-premises systems



Deliver management as a service for DevOps teams

Intelligent Automation

Share key data and insights with other ITOM tools to automate a rapid resolution



Future-proof your monitoring platform to run at any scale and accelerate digital transformation



Enable agile IT while eliminating employee fatigue by reducing alerts by 99.9975%

To learn more about Zenoss Cloud full-stack monitoring and AIOps, visit https://www.zenoss.com/product .

About Zenoss

Zenoss works with the world's largest organizations to ensure their IT services and applications are always on. Delivering full-stack monitoring combined with AIOps, Zenoss uniquely collects all types of machine data, including metrics, dependency data, events, streaming data and logs, to build real-time IT service models that train machine learning algorithms to deliver robust AIOps analytics capabilities. This enables IT Ops and DevOps teams to optimize application performance, predict and eliminate outages, and reduce IT spend in modern hybrid IT environments. Zenoss is recognized as a Leader in The Forrester Wave™: Intelligent Application and Service Monitoring, Q2 2019 and is recognized in the 2019 Gartner Market Guide for AIOps Platforms . For more information about Zenoss, please visit https://www.zenoss.com .

