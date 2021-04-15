Zenoss Recognized in 2021 Gartner Market Guide for AIOps Platforms

AUSTIN, Texas, April 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Zenoss Inc., a leader in AI-driven monitoring, today announced it was named a Representative Vendor in the 2021 Gartner Market Guide for AIOps Platforms [1]. According to the report, "AIOps platforms address infrastructure and operations (I&O) leaders' need for operations support by combining data storage and analytics functionality to deliver relevant insights to the right personas based on data generated by IT in response to digital transformation."

A Gartner Market Guide defines an emerging market and explains what clients can expect it to do in the short term, outlining the attributes of Representative Vendor offerings and how those offerings are likely to evolve.

According to Gartner, "AIOps platforms enhance decision making across I&O personas by contextualizing large volumes of operational data. I&O leaders should use AIOps platforms to improve analysis and insights across the application life cycle, in addition to augmenting IT service management and automation."

Zenoss Cloud is the first SaaS-based intelligent IT operations management platform that streams and normalizes all machine data, uniquely enabling the emergence of context for preventing service disruptions in complex, modern IT environments. Zenoss Cloud leverages the most powerful machine learning and real-time analytics of streaming data to deliver AIOps, giving companies the ability to scale and adapt to the changing needs of their businesses.

"Zenoss Cloud uniquely combines comprehensive monitoring of all on-prem and cloud infrastructure with AIOps on the back end to derive insights that help customers manage today's complex and dynamic IT environments," said Ani Gujrathi, chief technology officer at Zenoss. "We're extremely proud to be recognized by Gartner again as a Representative Vendor for AIOps platforms."

[1] Gartner, Inc. Market Guide for AIOps Platforms by Pankaj Prasad, and Padraig Byrne and Josh Chessman, April 6, 2021.

Gartner Disclaimer

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Zenoss

Zenoss works with the world's largest organizations to ensure their IT services and applications are always on. Delivering full-stack monitoring combined with AIOps, Zenoss uniquely collects all types of machine data, including metrics, dependency data, events, streaming data and logs, to build real-time IT service models that train machine learning algorithms to deliver robust AIOps analytics capabilities. This enables IT Ops and DevOps teams to optimize application performance, predict and eliminate outages, and reduce IT spend in modern hybrid IT environments. Zenoss is recognized in the 2021 Gartner Market Guide for AIOps Platforms. For more information about Zenoss, please visit https://www.zenoss.com.

Zenoss Media Contact

Jill Ford

[email protected]

SOURCE Zenoss Inc.

Related Links

http://www.zenoss.com

