Zenoss Recognized in Gartner Market Guide for AIOps Platforms

According to the report, "artificial intelligence for IT operations (AIOps) platforms enhance infrastructure and operations (I&O) leaders' decision making by contextualizing large volumes of varied and volatile data." It advises I&O leaders to "use AIOps platforms for refining performance analysis across the application life cycle, as well as for augmenting IT service management and automation."

A Gartner Market Guide defines an emerging market and explains what clients can expect it to do in the short term, outlining the attributes of Representative Vendor offerings and how those offerings are likely to evolve.

According to Gartner, "Enterprises that adopt AIOps platforms use them as a force multiplier for monitoring tools correlating across application performance monitoring (APM), IT infrastructure monitoring (ITIM), network performance monitoring and diagnostics tools, and digital experience monitoring."

Zenoss delivers full-stack monitoring combined with the power of AIOps , enabling holistic intelligent application and service monitoring with a goal of lights-out IT operations.

Zenoss Cloud is the first SaaS-based intelligent IT operations management platform that streams and normalizes all machine data, uniquely enabling the emergence of context for preventing service disruptions in complex, modern IT environments. Zenoss Cloud leverages the most powerful machine learning and real-time analytics of streaming data to deliver AIOps, giving companies the ability to scale and adapt to the changing needs of their businesses.

"Zenoss Cloud combines comprehensive monitoring of all on-prem and cloud resources with AIOps analytics to help customers manage today's complex and dynamic IT environments," said Brian Wilson, chief customer officer at Zenoss. "We're extremely proud to be identified by Gartner as a Representative Vendor for AIOps platforms."

[1] Gartner, Inc. Market Guide for AIOps Platforms by Charley Rich, Pankaj Prasad, and Sanjit Ganguli, November 7, 2019.

