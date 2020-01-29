Zenoss Recognized in Latest Gartner Market Guide for IT Infrastructure Monitoring Tools

AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Zenoss Inc., the leader in intelligent application and service monitoring , today announced it was named a Representative Vendor in Gartner's Market Guide for IT Infrastructure Monitoring Tools [1].

According to the report, "monitoring provides real-time insight into the impact of performance degradation on customers, but increased multicloud adoption presents monitoring challenges. Newer technology emerging within IT infrastructure monitoring tools can help I&O leaders to improve business outcomes."

A Gartner Market Guide defines an emerging market and explains what clients can expect it to do in the short term, outlining the attributes of representative vendor offerings and how those offerings are likely to evolve.

According to Gartner, "ITIM tools are providing I&O leaders with visibility across hybrid infrastructures and emerging architectures (e.g., containers and microservices) and the ability to monitor IoT devices."

Also according to Gartner, "I&O leaders focused on infrastructure, operations and cloud management must reduce tool management overhead by shortlisting vendors that offer modern user interfaces, support cloud-native architectures and address DevOps monitoring needs" and "improve data exchange by favoring ITIM tools that offer better integration and interoperability with broader ITOM tools like ITSM, AIOps and automation."

Zenoss Cloud is the first SaaS-based intelligent IT monitoring platform that streams and normalizes all machine data, uniquely enabling the emergence of context for preventing service disruptions in complex, modern IT environments. Zenoss Cloud leverages the most powerful machine learning and real-time analytics of streaming data to deliver full-stack monitoring combined with AIOps , giving companies the ability to scale and adapt to the changing needs of their businesses.

"Zenoss Cloud is uniquely enabling customers to optimize infrastructure and application performance in the most complex hybrid IT environments," said Brian Wilson, chief customer officer at Zenoss. "We're extremely proud to be selected by Gartner as a Representative Vendor for IT infrastructure monitoring."

Zenoss is also recognized in the Gartner Market Guide for AIOps Platforms, 2019 [2].

[1] Gartner, Inc. Market Guide for IT Infrastructure Monitoring Tools by Pankaj Prasad and Josh Chessman, December 17, 2019.

[2] Gartner, Market Guide for AIOps Platforms, Charley Rich, Pankaj Prasad, and Sanjit Ganguli, 7 November 2019.

Gartner Disclaimer

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Zenoss

Zenoss works with the world's largest organizations to ensure their IT services and applications are always on. Delivering full-stack monitoring combined with AIOps, Zenoss uniquely collects all types of machine data, including metrics, dependency data, events, streaming data and logs, to build real-time IT service models that train machine learning algorithms to deliver robust AIOps analytics capabilities. This enables IT Ops and DevOps teams to optimize application performance, predict and eliminate outages, and reduce IT spend in modern hybrid IT environments. Zenoss is recognized as a Leader in The Forrester Wave™: Intelligent Application and Service Monitoring, Q2 2019 and is recognized in the 2019 Gartner Market Guide for AIOps Platforms . For more information about Zenoss, please visit https://www.zenoss.com .

