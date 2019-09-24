Zenoss Successfully Completes SOC 2 Type 1 Audit for Zenoss Cloud

AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Zenoss Inc., a leader in intelligent application and service monitoring , today announced the successful completion of the System and Organization Controls (SOC) 2 Type 1 audit. The audit performed by independent auditor BDO certifies that Zenoss procedures, policies and operations meet the trust services criteria for security, availability, process integrity and confidentiality.

As SaaS-based platforms become the preferred deployment option for ITOM-related needs, independent validation of security and availability controls becomes more crucial for customers, especially those in highly regulated industries. SOC is an internationally recognized auditing standard created by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA). The SOC 2 Type 1 report provides an analysis of a service organization's systems and the suitability of the design and operating effectiveness of the organization's controls.

During a rigorous period of examination, BDO assessed Zenoss controls and determined that these controls meet or exceed the AICPA's SOC 2 - SOC for Services Organizations: Trust Services Criteria. The review validated how Zenoss internal controls ensure the security, availability and processing integrity of the systems the company uses to process customers' data and the confidentiality and privacy of that data.

"Other industries have gone through a SaaS transformation, and we're proud to be leading the transformation to SaaS-based ITOM solutions," said Brian Wilson, chief customer officer at Zenoss. "In the end, customers need confidence in security, availability and transparency with respect to their data, and we're proud that Zenoss Cloud is meeting or exceeding the highest standards in the industry."

For more information on Zenoss Cloud or the SOC 2 report, please contact info@zenoss.com .

About Zenoss

Zenoss works with the world's largest organizations to ensure their IT services and applications are always on. As the leader in software-defined IT operations, Zenoss uniquely collects all types of machine data to build real-time IT service models that train machine learning algorithms to deliver robust AIOps analytics capabilities for all data types, including metrics, dependency data, events and streaming data. This enables IT Ops teams to predict and eliminate outages in hybrid IT environments, dramatically reducing downtime and IT spend. Zenoss is recognized as a Leader in The Forrester Wave™: Intelligent Application and Service Monitoring, Q2 2019 . For more information about Zenoss, please visit https://www.zenoss.com .

