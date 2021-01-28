Zenoss Successfully Completes SOC 2 Type 2 Audit for Zenoss Cloud

As SaaS-based platforms become the preferred deployment option for ITOM-related needs, independent validation of security and availability controls becomes more crucial for customers, especially those in highly regulated industries. SOC is an internationally recognized auditing standard created by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA).

The SOC 2 Type 2 report covers the AICPA's Trust Services Criteria for Security, Availability, Confidentiality and Privacy. It reports on the description of controls provided by the management of the service organization, attests that the controls are suitably designed and implemented, and attests to the operating effectiveness of the controls.

During a rigorous period of examination, an independent auditor assessed Zenoss controls and determined that these controls meet or exceed the AICPA's SOC 2 - SOC for Services Organizations: Trust Services Criteria. The review validated how Zenoss internal controls ensure the security, availability and processing integrity of the systems the company uses to process customers' data and the confidentiality and privacy of that data.

"Security is a top priority as more and more customers adopt SaaS-based monitoring platforms like Zenoss Cloud," said Ani Gujrathi, chief technical officer at Zenoss. "Executives and practitioners across all industries need confidence in the security of their data and systems, and we're meeting or exceeding the highest standards in the industry."

About Zenoss

Zenoss works with the world's largest organizations to ensure their IT services and applications are always on. Delivering full-stack monitoring combined with AIOps, Zenoss uniquely collects all types of machine data, including metrics, dependency data, events, streaming data and logs, to build real-time IT service models that train machine learning algorithms to deliver robust AIOps analytics capabilities. This enables IT Ops and DevOps teams to optimize application performance, predict and eliminate outages, and reduce IT spend in modern hybrid IT environments. Zenoss is recognized as a Leader in The Forrester Wave™: Intelligent Application and Service Monitoring, Q2 2019 and is recognized in the 2019 Gartner Market Guide for AIOps Platforms . For more information about Zenoss, please visit https://www.zenoss.com .

