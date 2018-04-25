Zenoss to Deliver Software-Defined IT Operations for US Air Force Research Laboratory Under Expanded 5-Year Contract

The Air Force Research Laboratory provides research, development and management for numerous programs across the U.S. Air Force. The DCGS is considered one the most advanced of these programs, employing a global communications architecture to connect multiple intelligence platforms and sensors. The DCGS, also referred to as the AN/GSQ-272 Sentinel weapon system, produces military intelligence for multiple military branches. It is the Air Force's key system for intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance information and is used for collection, processing, exploitation, analysis and dissemination.

"We are proud to partner with the U.S. Air Force to protect the interests of the United States and its citizens," said Greg Stock, chairman and CEO at Zenoss. "Zenoss is helping to ensure that the Air Force can protect us 24/7/365. In this environment, system outages are not an option. Through our software-defined IT operations capabilities, we'll continue to deliver results for the Air Force and provide the highest levels of communication and coordination in support of its missions."

The Air Force Research Laboratory chose Zenoss as the software-defined IT operations platform to support its newly designed DCGS architecture and provide a common operating picture for all DCGS infrastructure across multiple security echelons at more than 60 sites. The open architecture, extensibility and scalability of the Zenoss platform enable the DCGS to adapt its technology stacks as required to meet ever-changing IT environment requirements.

The Zenoss installations at each Air Force site will be implemented by federal partner Intelligent Waves, based in Reston, Virginia. The Intelligent Waves team carries the security credentials required to support the deployment of Zenoss across multiple secure sites. The Zenoss platform provides complete visibility into cloud, virtual and physical environments for secure federal agencies and public sector organizations.

Zenoss software-defined IT operations capabilities enable organizations with unique IT Ops needs to securely monitor large, complex IT infrastructures in classified and unclassified networks, ensuring the highest levels of uptime for applications and services. With real-time service status and decision support, the Zenoss platform provides our federal customers with a common operating picture, increased situational awareness, and actionable intelligence and decision support for continuous mission readiness.

