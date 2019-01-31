Zenoss Vice President of Worldwide Sales George Kanuck Recognized as 2019 CRN® Channel Chief

Each of the 2019 Channel Chiefs has demonstrated exceptional leadership, vision and commitment to their channel partner programs. Channel Chief honorees are selected by CRN's editorial staff as a result of their professional achievements, standing in the industry, dedication to the channel partner community, and strategies for driving future growth and innovation.

With the introduction of Zenoss Cloud, Kanuck has reinvigorated the Zenoss channel program, significantly growing new business through channel partners and OEM agreements. As a trusted partner to value-added resellers, Zenoss is quickly becoming the go-to solution for preventing service disruptions in complex, modern IT environments. Zenoss Cloud leverages the most powerful machine learning and real-time analytics of streaming data to give companies the ability to scale and adapt to the changing needs of their businesses.

"The individuals on CRN's 2019 Channel Chiefs list deserve special recognition for their contribution and support in the development of robust partner programs, innovative business strategies, and significant influence to the overall health of the IT channel," said Bob Skelley, CEO of The Channel Company. "We applaud each Channel Chief's remarkable record of accomplishments and look forward to following their continued success."

"I'm excited to be recognized with this prestigious award, and I'm even more excited for our partners around the world," Kanuck said. "They've chosen to drive customer success through software-defined IT operations using Zenoss as the centerpiece of their strategy. Our channel partners are critical to our overall company strategy, and we'll continue to reward them with latest programs that put them front and center in driving our growth."

The 2019 CRN Channel Chiefs list, including the 50 Most Influential Channel Chiefs, is featured online at https://www.crn.com/channelchiefs and will appear in the February 2019 issue of CRN.

About Zenoss

Zenoss works with the world's largest organizations to ensure their IT services and applications are always on. As the leader in software-defined IT operations, Zenoss uniquely collects all types of machine data to build real-time IT service models that train machine learning algorithms to predict and eliminate outages in hybrid IT environments, dramatically reducing downtime and IT spend. For more information about Zenoss, please visit https://www.zenoss.com.

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers and end users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequalled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelco.com

