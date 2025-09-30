Zenoti Launches Industry's First AI Workforce for the Beauty, Wellness, and Fitness Industries

From handling calls to writing notes, Zenoti's AI Agents help businesses grow faster while enabling providers to focus on guest care.

SEATTLE, Sept. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Zenoti, the AI-Powered Growth Platform for barbershops, salons, spas, medspas and gyms, today announced the launch of the industry's first AI Workforce.

Zenoti's AI Workforce is made up of specialized AI Agents that work 24/7 to automate routine tasks and accelerate growth having learned from the collective intelligence of over 30,000 businesses across 50 countries processing over $10 billion annually in transactions. By taking on essential workflows, they free providers and staff to focus on guest experience and creativity, while ensuring operations run smarter and more profitably.

"Our AI Workforce represents a fundamental shift in how technology serves our industry," said Sudheer Koneru, CEO and Founder of Zenoti. "Until now, technology has largely assisted people in their work - helping them book appointments, run campaigns, or manage operations. With AI Agents, the software actually does the work. These agents act as true members of the team. This shift redefines what's possible: businesses can grow faster, deliver better experiences, and free their people to focus on creativity and care."

Zenoti's AI Workforce represents the next evolution beyond software to intelligent agents. The platform simultaneously delivers specialized capabilities across all beauty and wellness verticals – salon, spa, medspa, and fitness centers – making it the industry's first truly unified solution.

Among the new AI Agents announced:

AI Receptionist – always-on virtual assistant that answers every call 24/7, automatically booking appointments, handling FAQs, rescheduling visits, and following up to convert missed calls into confirmed bookings.





AI Receptionist and AI Concierge are available immediately, with additional AI Agents rolling out later this year.

"I am really excited about AI Receptionist," said Sina Zere, Owner and CEO at Buff Wax Spot, "Many of our clients still prefer calling to look up, rebook, cancel, modify appointments or answer questions. It just takes so much grunt work off our plate and still allows us to be on top of those things."

About Zenoti

Zenoti is the AI-Powered Growth Platform transforming barbershops, salons, spas, med-spas, and gyms worldwide. From single locations to enterprise chains, over 30,000 customers across 50 countries use Zenoti to streamline operations, delight guests, and accelerate growth through AI-powered features. The platform processes $10 billion annually in payments and bookings and has helped customers generate $1.5 billion in incremental revenue.

The Future of Growth Runs on Zenoti.

