Zenoti Launches Predictive Intelligence - The Next Generation of AI for Beauty and Wellness

The next evolution of Zenoti's AI workforce predicts guest churn, optimizes staffing, and forecasts inventory, giving operators across 30,000+ businesses the power to act before problems arise.

SEATTLE, Aug. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Zenoti, the leading AI-powered platform for beauty and wellness businesses, today announced Predictive Intelligence, a suite of AI agents that move software beyond reporting what happened toward forecasting what's coming – and helping operators act before it costs the business. The shift reflects a broader trend about where the industry is heading: as data becomes connected and decision-ready, the advantage moves from those who react fastest to those who anticipate best.

For decades, this industry has run on hindsight. Managers noticed a valued guest had disappeared only after months of silence. They built next week's schedule from last year's averages. Simple inventory replenishment led to over- or under-stocking because it didn't consider seasonality and appointment behavior. Zenoti Predictive Intelligence closes that gap between what happened and what's about to happen – and, in doing so, reframes how a business can be run.

"Prediction is only as good as the data it's built on, and for a long time this industry hasn't lacked software so much as it has lacked connected, decision-ready data," said Sudheer Koneru, CEO at Zenoti. "That's the problem we set out to solve. When a business can see what's coming, the underlying logic of how it operates changes – from reacting to anticipating. We believe that shift, more than any single feature, is what will separate the operators who thrive over the next decade."

Three predictive agents, one purpose

Predictive Intelligence takes shape as three agents – Retention Risk, Staffing, and Inventory – each move a core operation from reactive to proactive.

Guest retention – Retain high-value guests before they disappear. The Retention Risk agent reads each guest's own history to catch the signals a busy front desk misses – falling visit frequency, rising cancellations, declining spend, a frustrated tone in calls – and surfaces the risk on the guest profile in time to trigger proactive outreach and save the relationship.

Staffing – Match labor to real demand. The Staffing agent replaces schedules built on last year's averages with forward-looking forecasts, reading the business's own demand – booking velocity, service-specific trends by time block, provider utilization, waitlist pressure, and seasonal patterns – while respecting real-world constraints like staff skills and availability.

Inventory – Forecast demand and protect margins. The Inventory agent forecasts from real consumption patterns – products used per service, upcoming bookings, seasonal demand, and vendor lead times – telling operators when to reorder and in what quantity, so they avoid stockouts, cut write-offs, and free capital tied up in excess stock.

What makes the predictions good: connected data at industry scale

An agent is only as good as the data beneath it, and useful prediction depends on two things that rarely exist together: depth of data about a single business, and breadth of data across many.

On depth, Zenoti already unifies the data that runs a business – appointments and bookings, payments and transactions, inventory consumption, marketing, memberships and renewals, employee performance, guest profiles, and full-service history. Conversational intelligence adds another layer, capturing every phone call, message, inquiry, complaint, and compliment as data the system can learn from. Because these interactions connect rather than sit in silos, each business holds a continuous, connected picture of itself – and forecasts can be tuned to its guests, its seasons, and its patterns.

On breadth, that business-specific intelligence is read against patterns learned across the wider industry: 30,000 businesses and billions of appointments, transactions, and guest interactions. It means a single location's own signals are interpreted with the context of tens of thousands of peers, so even an unfamiliar pattern can be understood early. The business's own data leads the prediction; the industry's scale makes it sharper. No other platform in the beauty and wellness sector can match this depth or breadth of training data, giving the predictive agents the deepest authenticity.

The result is intelligence that flows across every module to inform decisions, rather than data that simply populates dashboards.

What businesses are saying

"We're not overordering or overspending anymore, so we can be smarter with our budget. The inventory manager predicts what we'll need from our own trends and lets us order across every location in a few steps – it's helping us work smarter, not harder."

– Mia Crawford - Director of Retail Operations at Viva Day Spa

From hindsight to foresight

Predictive Intelligence points to a longer shift underway in the industry. The next generation of beauty and wellness leaders is less likely to be defined by how well they react to problems than by how many problems they see coming and quietly avoid.

"We think the defining divide of the next decade will be between operators who run on foresight and those still running on hindsight," said Anand Arvind, CPTO at Zenoti. "Our aim with Predictive Intelligence is to put that foresight within reach of every operator, not only the largest ones. And it compounds – with each interaction the models learn a little more, and the predictions get a little sharper."

About Zenoti

Zenoti is the leading cloud software platform for the beauty and wellness industry, trusted by more than 30,000 businesses worldwide – from independent boutique salons to multi-location enterprise brands. Zenoti's unified platform covers appointment booking, payments, marketing, memberships, inventory, employee management, and AI-powered intelligence, giving operators a single source of truth across their entire business.

SOURCE Zenoti