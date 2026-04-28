Zenoti Expands Its AI Workforce: Purpose-Built AI Agents for Every Medspa Workflow

From campaigns to consultations, from front desk to treatment room—Zenoti expands the medspa workforce with new AI agents that run the entire business, with no gaps between systems.

BELLEVUE, Wash., April 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Zenoti, the AI-Powered Growth Platform for beauty and wellness businesses, today announced the expansion of its AI workforce, with the most robust suite of AI agents ever built for the medspa industry.

A team of specialized agents that operate inside a single platform, closing revenue leaks across every workflow, and patient touchpoint — with no additional logins or integrations required.

The announcement marks the most significant expansion of AI capability in the wellness software industry. Where competitors have layered AI features onto fragmented systems, Zenoti has built an interconnected workforce in which each agent is embedded in the exact operational moment where revenue is won or lost. The era of stitching point solutions together is over.

More than 11,000 medspas worldwide operate on Zenoti, processing billions in annual bookings and payments.

The AI Workforce

The AI Workforce includes agents for consultation, charting, missed calls, patient engagement, lead response, treatment previews, chargeback recovery, business strategy and more— each built for a specific moment in the business. Together, they close the gaps where revenue quietly escapes today: the consultation that ended without a booking, the call that went unanswered, the guest who churned before anyone noticed, the chargeback that got written off without a fight.

AI Scribe : Captures consultation and treatment details, generates structured medical notes, and completes aesthetic charts automatically. Providers stay present with the patient while reclaimed time drives additional capacity. Charting stays consistent across providers and locations, giving multi-center operators a standardized clinical record at scale.

: Captures consultation and treatment details, generates structured medical notes, and completes aesthetic charts automatically. Providers stay present with the patient while reclaimed time drives additional capacity. Charting stays consistent across providers and locations, giving multi-center operators a standardized clinical record at scale. AI Receptionist : Answers every call the front desk misses, 24/7. Books, reschedules, upsells, and confirms appointments, converting 1 in 3 missed calls into bookings, with 25% of those as upsells.

: Answers every call the front desk misses, 24/7. Books, reschedules, upsells, and confirms appointments, converting 1 in 3 missed calls into bookings, with 25% of those as upsells. AI Concierge : An always-on engagement hub that monitors every guest interaction across phone, SMS, and web — identifying missed revenue opportunities in real time, surfacing prompts to staff at the right moment, and automatically recovering bookings that would otherwise be lost.

: An always-on engagement hub that monitors every guest interaction across phone, SMS, and web — identifying missed revenue opportunities in real time, surfacing prompts to staff at the right moment, and automatically recovering bookings that would otherwise be lost. AI Lead Manager : Captures leads from every channel — ads, calls, web, text in one unified inbox — scores them by intent and responds in under 90 seconds. Follows up automatically with personalized outreach until the appointment is booked.

: Captures leads from every channel — ads, calls, web, text in one unified inbox — scores them by intent and responds in under 90 seconds. Follows up automatically with personalized outreach until the appointment is booked. AI Photo Manager : Instantly surfaces the most relevant before-and-after photos during consultations, AI-matched by treatment, concern, and skin type. Providers get the right proof at the right moment — cutting prep time and lifting close rates.

: Instantly surfaces the most relevant before-and-after photos during consultations, AI-matched by treatment, concern, and skin type. Providers get the right proof at the right moment — cutting prep time and lifting close rates. AI Treatment Visualizer : Generates photo-realistic previews of treatment outcomes during consultation, helping patients commit to full plans and multi-treatment packages with confidence.

: Generates photo-realistic previews of treatment outcomes during consultation, helping patients commit to full plans and multi-treatment packages with confidence. AI Dispute Manager : Fights every chargeback automatically. Builds tailored evidence packages, generates cover letters specific to each claim, and submits before every deadline — recovering revenue that would otherwise be written off without staff involvement.

: Fights every chargeback automatically. Builds tailored evidence packages, generates cover letters specific to each claim, and submits before every deadline — recovering revenue that would otherwise be written off without staff involvement. AI Business Advisor: A strategic advisor for medspa leaders. Continuously analyzes performance, predicts emerging risks and opportunities, and recommends the actions most likely to drive growth — all accessible by asking questions in plain language, without switching dashboards.

Predictive AI Agents: These agents don't just react. They see what's coming and act before it costs you. Built on machine learning models trained across 30,000+ beauty and wellness businesses on Zenoti, they continuously analyze your data to protect revenue, optimize operations, and stay ahead of problems.

AI Inventory Manager : Predicts what will run out by reading your appointment book, recommends optimal reorder quantities based on demand, bookings, and lead times, and automatically generates purchase orders—preventing stockouts that disrupt services and overstock that ties up capital.

: Predicts what will run out by reading your appointment book, recommends optimal reorder quantities based on demand, bookings, and lead times, and automatically generates purchase orders—preventing stockouts that disrupt services and overstock that ties up capital. AI Retention Manager : Identifies patients showing early signs of disengagement (declining visit frequency, reduced spend, skipped services), surfaces the risk to front-desk teams, and guides them to act—so they can re-engage at-risk patients and protect high-value relationships.

: Identifies patients showing early signs of disengagement (declining visit frequency, reduced spend, skipped services), surfaces the risk to front-desk teams, and guides them to act—so they can re-engage at-risk patients and protect high-value relationships. AI Employee Scheduler: Predicts next week's booking demand, service mix, provider skills, and utilization targets simultaneously, then builds an optimized roster before the week starts. Flags low-utilization days early enough to act on them, turning a slow Thursday into a filled one rather than a margin leak discovered on Friday.

"For the first time, medspas can operate with a workforce that never stops learning, never loses context, and never misses a moment. Every agent works in concert with the others, sharing the same data, the same context, the same goal. This isn't AI added to software — it's a new kind of business infrastructure. And it's only possible because we've spent years building the data foundation underneath it."

— Sudheer Koneru, CEO, Zenoti

Built on Zenoti's trusted operating system, the AI Workforce is designed to power the next decade of medspa growth—intelligent, embedded, and continuously learning from patterns across 30,000+ businesses on the platform. Every outcome, every fulfilled service, and every intervention feeds back into the system, making every agent sharper over time without any configuration required.

SEV Laser, a leading medspa brand with locations across the United States, is among the most advanced operators on the Zenoti AI Workforce.

"Customer love happens when the experience transcends a transaction and creates a real connection. At SEV, we're building an experience that feels effortless, elevated, and genuinely human - and Zenoti's powerful suite of tools helps us deliver that consistently at scale."

Carrie Julier, CEO, SEV Laser

About Zenoti

Zenoti is the AI-Powered Growth Platform transforming salons, spas, medspas, and gyms worldwide. Over 30,000 customers across 50 countries use Zenoti to streamline operations, delight guests, and accelerate growth through AI-powered capabilities. The platform has generated over $1 billion in incremental revenue for its customers, on top of the billions it already processes annually across payments and bookings.

The future of wellness runs on Zenoti. www.zenoti.com

SOURCE Zenoti