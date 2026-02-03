Zenoti Brings Its AI-Powered Growth Platform to Fitness -- Accelerating Growth for Gyms and Clubs, and Setting a New Industry Standard

Early adopters report a 34% drop in cancellations and stronger collection performance as Zenoti brings its proven AI-first platform to unify and modernize fitness operations.

SEATTLE, Feb. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Zenoti, the AI-powered Growth Platform for beauty and wellness, today announced the expansion of its AI-powered platform into the fitness industry, empowering gyms and clubs to grow smarter with intelligent automation, predictive insights, and hyper-personalized member engagement.

After transforming how over 30,000 spas, salons, and medspas operate and grow, Zenoti now brings the same foundation to fitness businesses — unifying marketing, membership management, payments, and operations on a single, AI-powered platform.

Gyms and clubs that have already onboarded onto Zenoti are reporting measurable results, including a 34% reduction in member churn and significant improvements in collection rates and lead-to-member conversions — demonstrating the platform's proven impact on fitness operations.

"AI is the future, but none of our previous platforms could deliver it in a meaningful way," said Tom Muller, Owner of Elevate Fitness. "Zenoti is the first solution that puts AI to work for our business."

AI-Powered Platform Powering Growth in Fitness

The fitness industry has long struggled with disconnected tools, manual workflows, and declining member loyalty. Zenoti's AI-Powered Growth Platform addresses these challenges by learning from billions of data points across the Zenoti ecosystem — helping businesses automate decisions, personalize engagement, and predict outcomes that accelerate growth.

Built on the same proven foundation driving $1 billion in incremental customer revenue across the beauty and wellness industry, Zenoti Fitness helps operators convert more leads, retain more members, and uncover new revenue opportunities with ease.

Momentum Builds as Gyms and Clubs Take Notice

The word about Zenoti's success is quickly spreading among center owners, with growing inbound interest from operators eager to modernize their business and unify fragmented systems.

"Zenoti's AI-Powered Growth Platform is designed to scale across industries. We're seeing a strong wave of interest from fitness businesses who've watched Zenoti reshape the beauty and medspa markets," says Dheeraj Koneru, Co-Founder and Fitness General Manager, Zenoti. "They're realizing that the same AI-first foundation can transform how they manage members, automate operations, and grow revenue—and that's exactly what we're delivering."

AI in Action: Zenoti's AI Workforce Comes to Fitness

Following the launch of its AI Workforce earlier this year, Zenoti now brings those same innovations to the fitness industry—turning AI into a real, measurable growth driver.

Leading the charge are AI Lead Manager and AI Concierge (formerly HyperConnect), purpose-built to automate the most time-intensive parts of Gym operations.

The AI Lead Manager engages new prospects instantly, qualifies leads automatically, and nurtures follow-ups to drive faster conversions — ensuring no opportunity is lost.

AI Concierge, designed for front-desk operations, assists with real-time scheduling, call coaching, and automated member interactions, freeing up staff to focus on delivering exceptional member experiences.

"HyperConnect is a complete game-changer. We can listen to calls, coach our team in real time, and free up staff by using AI to handle routine questions." adds Muller from Elevate Fitness

Together, these innovations mark a major step forward in bringing Zenoti's AI Workforce vision to life across industries — demonstrating how AI is not just augmenting tasks but fundamentally reshaping how businesses operate and grow.

About Zenoti

Zenoti is the AI-Powered Growth Platform transforming barbershops, salons, spas, medspas, and gyms worldwide. From single locations to enterprise chains, over 30,000 customers across 50 countries use Zenoti to streamline operations, delight guests, and accelerate growth through AI-powered features. The platform processes $7 billion annually in payments and bookings and has helped customers generate $1 billion in incremental revenue.

The Future of Growth Runs on Zenoti.

