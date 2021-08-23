Zenovate Announces Name Change to Nivati

SALT LAKE CITY, Aug. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Zenovate announced today that it has changed its name to Nivati to reflect its expanded scope. Over the past 12 months, Nivati has quickly become a leader in mental health for employers, and the new name reflects this exciting expansion.

"This new brand identity signifies our evolution and continued growth," said Amelia Wilcox, Founder and CEO. "Nivati is a name that will allow us to scale, and we are thrilled about this next chapter of our journey."

Nivati will continue to offer its signature employee counseling in 48 hours or less, and streaming videos for proactive care as it expands globally. Through teletherapy sessions with licensed counselors, Nivati extends the reach and depth of its programs to enhance employee well-being. Its platform makes mental health support easy for employees and employers alike.

"Our core values remain the same: make people happy, be the solution, and talk it out," Wilcox states. "We have a rock-solid foundation with an incredible team and amazing customers, for which we are grateful, every day. These values have helped us get to where we are today."

About Nivati

Nivati (formerly Zenovate) is a technology company and a leader in employee mental health. Nivati's platform provides the easiest way to understand and manage employee mental health. The app provides on-demand teletherapy and proactive care for employees, and real-time employee wellbeing data to companies.

