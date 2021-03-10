Zenovate Takes Tech Focus to Next Level by Expanding Board of Directors

"We are super excited to be welcoming Cydni to the team," stated CEO and founder Amelia Wilcox. "She is an incredible innovator and leader in the tech space, and we are honored to have her as part of the Zenovate Board of Directors as we grow and help more people with their mental health."

Tetro's experience ranges from supporting companies like Facebook, Disney, Marvel, the NFL, and Target with their technology. Tetro also advocates for women in STEM. She started the Women in Tech Council , a non-profit that has helped thousands of young women enter into STEM fields and grow in their entrepreneurial spirit.

"I am excited to be a part of the next phase of growth at Zenovate," says Cydni Tetro. "I'm impressed by Amelia's leadership and the company's traction, and I am looking forward to bringing my experience and skills to the Board of Directors to fuel their growth."

Tetro will be joining other talented minds on the Zenovate Board of Directors, including Dan Tyre of HubSpot, who says, "We are thrilled to have a seasoned technology leader like Cydni on the Board of Directors. Her experience in the tech industry will bring a lot of value and really drive the company initiatives as we pivot deeper into our platform-as-a-service offering."

Zenovate's high-growth mental health platform that provides the easiest way to understand and manage employee mental wellbeing. The app provides HIPAA-compliant real-time employee data to companies and an on-demand mental health solution for employees. From teletherapy with licensed counselors globally, to comprehensive proactive care including meditation and coaching, Zenovate is a single platform to support the wellbeing of the whole employee - anytime, anywhere.

