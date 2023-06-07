Zenpack and Jimmy Butler's BIGFACE Awarded Third Place in Dieline Awards 2023

SAN JOSE, Calif., June 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Zenpack, a full-service packaging solutions company, in collaboration with design studio Brandmonger, have recently been recognized with a 2023 Dieline Award for their project with BIGFACE. The teams took Third Place in the Beverage – Tea & Coffee category. 

Now in its 14th year, Dieline Awards is one of the world's leading packaging design competitions, celebrating excellence in packaging design worldwide, and raising awareness of the immense value of brand packaging design. Every submission is judged by a jury of category-specific experts according to five key elements: Creativity, Marketability, Innovation, Execution, and On-Pack Branding.

Brandmonger enlisted Zenpack's help to create an exceptional packaging experience for BIGFACE, a culture-shifting coffee brand born from Miami Heat All-Star Jimmy Butler during the NBA bubble of 2020. The challenge was to bring Brandmonger's ambitious packaging concept to life, pushing the threshold for what's possible for coffee packaging.

"We were thrilled when the Brandmonger team presented us with their challenging idea," said Zenpack Co-Founder & Creative Director Leo Chao. "This recognition is a testament to our team's dedication, expertise, and relentless pursuit of packaging innovation. We are proud to help Brandmonger bring their visionary design to life and create packaging that elevates the coffee experience for BIGFACE customers."

With attention to detail in every packaging element—from the precision-engineered embossed logos to the use of innovative materials and coatings to create a premium look and feel, BIGFACE's packaging design showcases how Zenpack successfully overcomes technical limitations and manufacturing complexities.

Additionally, the custom coffee bag, featuring an unconventional landscape orientation and resealable ziplock, complements the box perfectly while maintaining peak freshness with an airtight seal and a one-way degassing valve. The exterior labels maintain the brand's design language through the use of high-quality finishes and substrates.

For more information on Dieline Awards 2023 winners, please visit https://thedieline.com/blog/2023/6/5/the-best-in-packaging-from-2023-dieline-awards-winners-revealed

Zenpack elevates brands with functional, beautiful, and sustainable packaging to create memorable unboxing experiences, share knowledge, and advance the packaging industry for a better tomorrow. The company's global network ensures each project's success throughout the entire packaging strategy—from design and structural engineering to fulfillment and channel compliance.

