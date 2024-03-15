Zenpack Awarded Four Wins at the iF Design Awards 2024 Including a Prestigious Gold

For the second year in a row, Zenpack has been awarded multiple iF Design Award honors. Post this

Zenpack's multiple awards include:

BIGFACE (Packaging—Beverages)

Cambio Coffee (Packaging—Beverages)

Jinx Drinx (Packaging—Beverages)

True Marker (Packaging—Medicine/Pharmaceuticals)

A collaboration with design studio Brandmonger, BIGFACE's packaging design highlights Zenpack's ability to navigate technical challenges and manufacturing complexities with precision. From intricately embossed logos to the innovative use of materials and coatings, each packaging element showcases meticulous attention to detail, resulting in a premium appearance and tactile experience that distinguishes their designs. The jury praised BIGFACE's packaging as "so elaborate and enigmatic that the experience of removing the top-grade beans becomes in itself pleasurable and satisfying."

"We are honored to once again be recognized at the prestigious iF Design Awards," said Zenpack Co-Founder & Creative Director, Leo Chao. "Our talented team of designers has collaborated closely with our clients to infuse creativity and advancement into every project. This recognition highlights our team's unwavering commitment and continual pursuit of innovation."

For more details regarding Zenpack's award-winning projects, visit: www.zenpack.us/about/awards .

All winning entries are featured on www.ifdesign.com .

MEDIA CONTACT:

Janie Song

[email protected]

About Zenpack

Zenpack elevates brands with functional, beautiful, and sustainable packaging to create memorable unboxing experiences, share knowledge, and advance the packaging industry for a better tomorrow. The company's global network ensures each project's success throughout the entire packaging strategy—from design and structural engineering to fulfillment and channel compliance. For more information, visit www.zenpack.us .

SOURCE Zenpack