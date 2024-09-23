Zenpack Strengthens Commitment to Sustainability with FSC Chain of Custody and Butterfly Mark Certifications

SAN JOSE, Calif., Sept. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Zenpack, a leader in sustainable packaging solutions, recently achieved FSC Chain of Custody certification and the Butterfly Mark from Positive Luxury.

Left: Zenpack certified with The Butterfly Mark / Right: Zenpack official FSC trademark

While Zenpack has always prioritized sustainability in packaging structure, materials, and logistics, the packaging design and production company had been working towards official, industry-leading certifications. Our commitment is reflected in our comprehensive approach to sustainable practices, which includes reducing waste, using eco-friendly materials, and ensuring ethical production processes.

With these certifications, Zenpack adds to their sustainability portfolio, which includes the Dieline PlasticFree Award-winning Zenlock, the first paper-based child resistant mechanism in cannabis packaging.

Forest Stewardship Council (FSC) Certification

The Chain of Custody Certification enables Zenpack to offer Forest Stewardship Council (FSC) certified paper products. The FSC organization works with local communities to uphold forest management standards on both public and private lands, aiming to protect water quality, preserve old-growth forests, and eliminate hazardous chemicals. In addition to corrugated cardboard and paperboard, Zenpack produces FSC-certified paper bags, stationary, molded paper pulp, and solid wood packaging components. For more details regarding Zenpack's FSC Certification, visit https://www.zenpack.us/sustainability/fsc-certified/.

Butterfly Mark Certification

The Butterfly Mark is awarded to companies that demonstrate a positive impact on the environment and society. Zenpack joins Positive Luxury's Real Changemakers community of brands dedicated to driving positive change in the luxury industry and beyond. The Butterfly Mark represents a profound commitment to sustainability and ethical practices. Like FSC certifications, the Butterfly Mark necessitates continual refinement. To meet the minimum standards, a business has to achieve at least 50% in Positive Luxury's core area of assessment: Environment, Social and Governance, and Innovation. Every two years, Zenpack will undergo the same thorough assessment to ensure that they match and exceed these standards. For more details regarding Zenpack's Butterfly Mark Certification, visit https://www.zenpack.us/sustainability/esg-certification/.

Putting the New Certifications to Work

The FSC Chain of Custody and Butterfly Mark certifications will open new opportunities for Zenpack partners and clients. Zenpack is now listed on the FSC Public Dashboard, a database containing thousands of manufacturers who must maintain FSC's industry-leading standards. When clients manufacture their packaging at Zenpack facilities in Dongguan and Xiamen, China, they are granted use of Zenpack's FSC trademark.

Now that Zenpack has received the Butterfly Mark, they can work with like-minded luxury clothing & accessories brands to produce packaging for an industry in need of sustainable packaging solutions.

About Zenpack

Zenpack is a global leader in packaging solutions, offering innovative and sustainable packaging designs for a wide range of industries. Our mission is to provide high-quality, eco-friendly packaging that meets the needs of our clients while minimizing environmental impact. For more information, visit www.zenpack.us.

Media contact:

Jeff Lin

[email protected]

SOURCE Zenpack