Zensai Appoints Seasoned Industry Leader Kathleen Lord as New CRO Doubling Down on Global Expansion to Accelerate Customer Adoption of the Human Success Platform

NEW YORK, Aug. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Zensai , the only AI-powered learning, employee engagement, and performance management platform built into Microsoft 365 and Teams, has appointed Kathleen Lord, as the company's new Chief Revenue Officer (CRO). A serial CRO with notable scale-ups at 1WorldSync, Skilljar, and Intacct which included an ~ $1B acquisition by Sage, Kathleen is a significant addition to Zensai's management team and will play a pivotal role in scaling the company's revenue engine across the U.S. and global markets as adoption of the Human Success platform accelerates.

Kathleen Lord, Chief Revenue Officer of Zensai

With over 25 years of SaaS sales management, customer success, operations and executive leadership experience, Kathleen will lead and expand pipeline development including the integration of strategic acquisitions, new partnerships, and expand the company's global footprint as Zensai enters its next phase of growth. The appointment comes following strong market demand for the Human Success Platform, plus AI-driven product enhancements that include new capabilities to improve the learning and employee development experience.

"I'm humbled to join the amazing team at Zensai to accelerate the Human Success revolution and further our mission to empower human potential by helping, customers, partners and employees get 1% better every day—their way," said Kathleen Lord, Chief Revenue Officer of Zensai. "Bringing in a dynamic leadership team, combined with unparalleled product innovation and market demand, make this an exciting time to be the catalyst and thought leaders defining the Human Success movement."

With over 50% of Zensai's revenue originating from the U.S. alone, Zensai's Chief Business and Product Officer, Robin Daniels, has relocated from the company's HQ in Denmark to the U.S. where he previously established his 20+ year career in leadership roles at category-defining companies, including two IPOs. Robin's vast growth experience at Matterport, Salesforce, LinkedIn, Box, and WeWork, including two successful IPOs, plays a significant role in driving Zensai's global footprint with the company's strong focus on the Americas market.

"In today's age where the battle for top talent is fierce, a new era of growth and success has emerged and we are continually expanding the global reach of our platform to help more employees advance their careers and ultimately, thrive," said Robin Daniels, Chief Business and Product Officer of Zensai. "We have the best team in place to exceed our goals and I'm thrilled to be back in the U.S. working alongside our incredible customers, partners, and employees who have made this an epic journey so far."

In May 2024, the company launched its AI coach and an AI assistant providing employees with personalized learning and skill development pathways with AI course generation from text, quiz generation from video, and skills generation from text. New AI-powered coaching check-in capabilities allow managers to identify areas of concern with deep insights into team trends and receive contextual coaching advice on how to respond to employees. Finally, Zensai's gap analysis and skills targeting capabilities allows organizations to create a skills taxonomy based on employee priorities, such as role or department.

Zensai currently has over 220 employees worldwide and is continuing its hyper-growth ambitions to reach $100M in ARR by 2027. For more information, visit https://zensai.com

About Zensai

Zensai, the leading Human Success Platform, seamlessly integrates into Microsoft 365 and Teams and is powered by AI. Our mission? To unlock human potential worldwide. With a global presence spanning 60+ countries and millions of users, Zensai revolutionizes employee development, engagement, and performance management. As a Microsoft Preferred Solution, we redefine success metrics, offering a best-practice framework and solution for learning, engagement, and performance that is delivered in the Microsoft 365 environment. Driven by AI, designed for productivity, and aligned with your unique workflow, Zensai is ranked no. 94 on TIME's 2024 World's Top EdTech Companies list. Learn more at www.zensai.com

