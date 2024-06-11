Zensai Brings Dynamic Training and Development to Front-Line Workers Everywhere with New Learn365 Add-On Flow365; a Solution Uniquely Built for Deskless Employees

NEW YORK, June 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Zensai, the only AI-powered learning, employee engagement, and performance management platform built into Microsoft 365 and Teams, today announced its new solution for front-line workers, Flow365, a brand-new add-on for the award-winning Learn365 LMS. With the option of giving employees on the front-line secure access to courses in the corporate learning management system by inviting them via their mobile phone number or private email, organizations will reach unprecedented success while enhancing the training and development of front-line workers.

"Having worked in over 100 countries throughout my career, I've learned that having access to quality development tools is critical when it comes to having an engaged and skilled remote workforce," said Rasmus Holst, CEO of Zensai. "With Flow365, businesses will experience the highest levels of success when their remote workforce's potential is unleashed. Front-line workers now have access to the necessary tools so they can be engaged and future-ready, no matter where they are in the world."

Zensai's Flow365 add-on provides businesses of all sizes and industries access to a familiar and intuitive front-line worker training system for delivering high-quality upskilling and reskilling opportunities. With Flow365, front-line workers are set up for success with access to real-time information and training through automated onboarding, compliance, and development pathways that are targeted at their specific job role further engaging microlearning, gamified learning experiences, and more:

One training platform for the entire organization - Ensure your workforce receives the training they need, when they need it, and in a way that suits their learning preferences. With Flow365, employees can safely access training from the corporate learning management system via an invitation sent to their mobile phone number or private email address.



Zensai's Flow365 solution brings safety, optimal job performance, and growth to all areas of the business by getting every employee on their path to success.

For more information, or to request a demo, visit https://zensai.com/frontline-support/ and see how learners can stay up-to-date on the latest courses, access transcripts, and more–whenever, wherever, and on whatever device they choose.

About Zensai

Zensai, the leading Human Success Platform, seamlessly integrates into Microsoft 365 and Teams and is powered by AI. Our mission? To unlock human potential worldwide. With a global presence spanning 60+ countries and millions of users, Zensai revolutionizes employee development, engagement, and performance management. As a Microsoft Preferred Solution, we redefine success metrics, offering a best-practice framework and solution for learning, engagement, and performance that is delivered in the Microsoft 365 environment. Driven by AI, designed for productivity, and aligned with your unique workflow, Zensai is ranked no. 94 on TIME's 2024 World's Top EdTech Companies list. Learn more at www.zensai.com

