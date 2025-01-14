Zensai Executives Join Dynamic Speaker Roster of AI Luminaries and Innovators from Amazon, OpenAI, Snowflake, and More at HumanX 2025

Zensai's CEO and Chief Business Officer join power list of global AI leaders speaking at industry's premier AI event; executives share how AI will transform employee development for better business outcomes

NEW YORK, Jan. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Zensai , the only AI-powered learning, employee engagement, and performance management platform built on Azure and integrated into Microsoft 365 and Teams, is proud to announce that its CEO, Rasmus Holst, and Chief Business & Product Officer, Robin Daniels, will be speaking at HumanX , the #1 AI conference for business leaders taking place March 10-13, 2025 at The Fontainebleau Resort in Las Vegas.

HumanX will host over 300 speakers, including industry leaders like Alfred Lin, Vinod Khosla, and Clara Shih, who bring unparalleled expertise and perspectives to the table. From AI pioneers to Fortune 500 executives, the lineup brings together a diverse range of voices, including: C-suite leaders, industry decision makers, policymakers, and founders to delve into the latest advancements and challenges presented by AI.

"We're delighted to be part of this exceptional lineup of speakers who share our same passion of shaping the future of AI and setting new standards with groundbreaking tools that help build a high performing, future-ready workforce," said Rasmus Holst, CEO of Zensai. "We believe AI is a superpower to enhance human success and can't wait to share how the power of AI-driven learning, clear goal setting, and powerful team engagement can deliver greater business outcomes."

Furthering Zensai's mission of transforming employee engagement, performance management, and skill development, Rasmus and Robin will share how Zensai's Human Success Platform has helped businesses around the world empower their workforce with AI-driven skill development tools that deliver lasting results.

In the upcoming HumanX Track: Maximizing Your Business Potential With AI, attendees will learn how AI-driven platforms and tools can revolutionize HR operations and employee development by integrating AI-powered learning, engagement, and performance management tools into a seamless experience that allows for greater efficiency and resilience.

Watch Robin's latest interview on The Slice of Technology AI podcast to learn how Zensai is using AI to redefine HR and empower employees to achieve even greater success. For more information about #HumanX2025 visit, https://humanx.co .

About Zensai

Zensai, the only Human Success Platform, seamlessly integrates into Microsoft 365, SharePoint and Teams and is powered by AI. Our mission? To unlock human potential worldwide. With a global presence spanning 60+ countries and millions of users, Zensai revolutionizes employee development, engagement, and performance management. As a Microsoft Preferred Solution, we redefine success metrics, offering a best-practice framework and solution for learning, engagement, and performance that is delivered in the Microsoft 365 environment. Driven by AI, designed for productivity, and aligned with your unique workflow, Zensai is a G2 leader, named a 2024 Gartner Cool Vendor, and ranked no. 94 on TIME's 2024 World's Top EdTech Companies list. Learn more at www.zensai.com

