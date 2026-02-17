Zensai Executives Join Global AI Leaders on the HumanX 2026 Stage

CEO and Chief Business Officer to discuss the evolving role of AI in reskilling today's workforce, powering people operations, and unlocking human potential in the age of intelligent work

NEW YORK, Feb. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Zensai, the Human Success Platform helping organizations grow through AI-powered learning, engagement, and performance - all inside Microsoft 365 - today announced that its CEO, Rasmus Holst, and Chief Business Officer, Robin Daniels, will speak at HumanX, the industry's leading AI conference taking place April 6–9, 2026, at San Francisco's Moscone Center South.

HumanX 2026 will bring together over 6,500 attendees, 350+ speakers, and 300+ media voices uniting leaders, builders, and investors driving real transformation across AI. The speaker roster features AI luminaries shaping the future of AI including Bret Taylor, Chairman of the OpenAI Board; Andrew Ng, Founder and CEO of DeepLearning.AI; and May Habib, CEO of Writer, who will share insights on how organizations can lead in the age of artificial intelligence.

"We're thrilled to take the HumanX stage again this year in San Francisco to discuss how AI-powered people systems can help today's HR leaders achieve greater business outcomes," said Rasmus Holst, CEO of Zensai. "As organizations continue to reimagine the employee journey with generative AI at the core, we're focused on helping teams unlock human potential with trusted AI tools and proven strategies that scale."

Zensai, the company behind Learn365, Engage365, and Perform365, delivers the award-winning Human Success Platform, the only talent management suite built natively into Microsoft 365 and Copilot. As the HR operating system for the Age of AI, Zensai empowers organizations to unlock their workforce's full potential through intelligent learning and employee development experiences across every Microsoft application in the flow of work, helping HR leaders build more agile, inclusive, and high-performing teams. Zensai's platform is being used by thousands of organizations and millions of users across the world and was recently recognized as a leader in AI-powered HR platforms by industry analyst firm Fosway.

In the upcoming HumanX sessions, AI That Powers People Ops Behind the Scenes and How to Reskill a Workforce at AI Scale, attendees will learn how CHROs and technology leaders are leveraging AI to transform people operations and reskill employees at scale with human-led AI. Rasmus and Robin will share practical insights and demonstrate how integrating AI-powered learning, engagement, and performance into a unified experience enables organizations to build more agile and inclusive teams while driving greater efficiency and resilience.

"Now, more than ever, organizations need an operating system for the age of AI," said Robin Daniels, Chief Business Officer at Zensai. "At Zensai we are passionate about how AI can be used to create incredible high-performance cultures where humans thrive with the support of AI."

About Zensai

Zensai is the Human Success Platform where learning, engagement, and performance come together to help people grow at work. As the only AI‑powered talent development suite built fully inside Microsoft 365, Zensai meets employees where they already work - inside Teams and SharePoint - and makes progress part of the everyday flow. Powered by AI and trusted in 60+ countries, Zensai helps organizations turn strategy into habits, data into insight, and potential into performance. We're a G2 leader and a TIME Top 100 EdTech company. Built on purpose, designed for people, and grounded in real‑world results. Learn more at www.zensai.com

