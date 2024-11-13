Zensai Named a 2024 Gartner® Cool Vendor for Digital Workplace Applications Report

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, Nov. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Zensai, the only AI-powered learning, employee engagement, and performance management platform built on Azure and integrated into Microsoft 365 and Teams, today announced it has been named a Cool Vendor in the 2024 Gartner® Cool Vendors™ in Digital Workplace Applications report.1

As per Gartner, digital workplace teams at the forefront of deploying GenAI can use this research to learn about emerging AI-enabled application solutions and vendors. This is critical information seeing as, "the top three strategic priorities for CEOs over the next two years are growth, technology and workforce productivity, with nearly half (49%) of CEOs applying GenAI to their productivity plans." 1In addition to garnering the insights from this research, we believe the recognition of our company in this report validates Zensai's larger vision of creating an entirely new product category—Human Success—with the goal of making people better, more productive, more engaged, happier and more successful every day.

"It's an honor to be named a Gartner Cool Vendor, taking our place alongside many other innovative companies who have come before us," said Rasmus Holst, CEO of Zensai. "We believe this is a huge step for Zensai as we continue our journey towards creating a new category, with Human Success at the heart of it. We will continue to help organizations reimagine traditional Human Resources and create a new future of work where digital workplaces empower people to do the best work."

Zensai is loved by 2+ million users—across 5,000 companies worldwide—and trusted by HR and L&D leaders to solve organizational and human challenges in new and innovative ways, while being supported by IT who can easily and seamlessly integrate into existing IT environments. With GenAI being the most promising technology for today's digital workplace, Zensai's AI coach and AI assistant ensure leaders and managers can maximize employee productivity and development through specific role and career-based learning paths and growth opportunities, while helping HR deliver the necessary tools to develop a dynamic Augmented Connected Workforce (ACWF) strategy.

Through its seamless integration with Microsoft tools and applications, the Human Success Platform is helping businesses in more than 60 countries who understand and value the importance of an engaged and thriving workforce:

Empower learning everywhere : Zensai's Learn35 LMS enables organizations to deliver seamless learning experiences anytime, on any device. With AI-powered course recommendations, employees quickly find the most relevant content to advance their growth. Plus, AI-driven tools simplify course creation for L&D teams, auto-generating courses, quizzes, and interactive materials to enrich learning and ensure higher retention.

: Zensai's Learn35 LMS enables organizations to deliver seamless learning experiences anytime, on any device. With AI-powered course recommendations, employees quickly find the most relevant content to advance their growth. Plus, AI-driven tools simplify course creation for L&D teams, auto-generating courses, quizzes, and interactive materials to enrich learning and ensure higher retention. Enhance performance with AI insights : Through AI-driven analysis of employee check-ins, our Perform365 software provides HR leaders and managers with real-time insights into sentiment and performance metrics. This clarity fosters alignment across individuals, teams, and departments, enabling goal achievement. Managers gain AI-supported coaching tools that help them deliver continuous, constructive feedback to remote and distributed teams, enhancing visibility and engagement.

: Through AI-driven analysis of employee check-ins, our Perform365 software provides HR leaders and managers with real-time insights into sentiment and performance metrics. This clarity fosters alignment across individuals, teams, and departments, enabling goal achievement. Managers gain AI-supported coaching tools that help them deliver continuous, constructive feedback to remote and distributed teams, enhancing visibility and engagement. Drive engagement and consistent success: By integrating engagement, learning, goal-setting, and self-reflection into one platform, Zensai's Human Success Platform makes performance management accessible and intuitive. Its AI-powered insights into engagement trends allow organizations to replicate successes, nurturing a culture of growth and collaboration that scales effectively across the entire enterprise.

Read the full report here, or to learn more please visit www.zensai.com

1 Gartner, Cool Vendors™ in Digital Workplace Transformation, Tim Nelms, Tori Paulman, Sohail Majumdar, Arun Chandrasekaran, October 30, 2024.

GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark and, COOL VENDORS is a registered trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved. Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Zensai

Zensai, the only Human Success Platform, seamlessly integrates into Microsoft 365, SharePoint and Teams and is powered by AI. Our mission? To unlock human potential worldwide. With a global presence spanning 60+ countries and millions of users, Zensai revolutionizes employee development, engagement, and performance management. As a Microsoft Preferred Solution, we redefine success metrics, offering a best-practice framework and solution for learning, engagement, and performance that is delivered in the Microsoft 365 environment. Driven by AI, designed for productivity, and aligned with your unique workflow, Zensai is a G2 leader, ranked no. 94 on TIME's 2024 World's Top EdTech Companies list. Learn more at www.zensai.com

