Zensai Unveils New Integrations with 60+ HRIS and HCM Systems Including Microsoft, Oracle, SAP, Workday, and More to Drive Greater Business Results and Lower TCO

NEW YORK, May 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Zensai, the only AI-powered learning, employee engagement, and performance management platform built into Microsoft 365 and Teams, today announced that its Human Success Platform is now integrated with 60+ industry-leading HRIS and HCM platforms. This includes Oracle, SAP, Workday, Bamboo HR, HiBob, Personio, and more. Customers can now work within their preferred HRIS or HCM platform and seamlessly connect HR compliant data with Zensai's suite of talent development tools, designed to meet the needs of today's strategic HR leaders.

Zensai's Human Success Platform was built from the ground up to help businesses who run on Microsoft 365 to bolster employee performance, engagement, and learning development programs designed for everyone to succeed. Today, the company is introducing powerful integrations that enable customers to automate the synchronization of employee data, including performance and skills data, across their HR platforms and Zensai's suite of products--Learn365, Engage365, and Perform365.

"Building and developing innovative products designed to create meaningful connections and learning experiences is what drives us to continue our mission of human success," said Andrew Roberts, EVP of Product at Zensai. "Launching over 60 HRIS and HCM integrations speaks to our commitment to creating a comprehensive, inclusive, and dynamic work environment for everyone optimized for the way organizations work best. I am thrilled to connect our innovative platform with industry-leading HR platforms to further our vision of transforming traditional HR operations with human-first approach to success."

With the recent launch of its Human Success Platform, Zensai is uniquely positioned to offer customers a dynamic talent development platform that empowers HR teams to drive efficiency, effectiveness, and customized learning programs across their organization. Combined with new AI-powered content creation features, announced as part of its May 2024 release, Zensai's AI coach and an AI assistant allows learning and development professionals to harness AI course generation from text, quiz generation from video, and skills generation from text offering every employee personalized learning and skill development pathways.

Zensai customers and partners can request to join the waitlist for exclusive early access before people data sync between HRIS platforms and Zensai becomes publicly available later this summer. Learn more about Zensai's Human Success Platform integrations at the upcoming CIPD Festival of Work, June 12 – 13 in London, where the company will be exhibiting and leading speaking sessions focused on revolutionizing traditional HR operations with a people-first approach.

