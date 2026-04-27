Zensar registered 3.1% YoY revenue growth in reported currency for full year FY26

PUNE, India, April 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Zensar Technologies, a leading Experience, Engineering and Engagement solutions company, announced its consolidated financial results for its fourth quarter, ending March 31, 2026, of the fiscal year 2025-2026.

Financial Highlights:

Q4FY26 results yearly highlights Q4FY26 results quarterly highlights

For the full year FY26, the company posted revenue of $643.7M, growing 3.1% in reported currency and 1.7% in constant currency. In INR terms, this equates to YoY growth of 7.7%.

In Q4FY26, the company posted revenue of $158.4M, quarterly YoY growth of 1.0% and QoQ decline of 1.3% in reported currency. In INR terms this performance reflects a quarterly YoY growth of 6.7% and QoQ growth of 1.4%.

In Q4FY26, the company reported Profit after tax at 14.4% of revenue, QoQ increase of 50 bps.

In Q4FY26, the company reported orderbook of $401.8M, QoQ growth of 122.9%.

The company reported net cash and cash equivalents of $319.5M at the end of Q4FY26.

Africa region registered a QoQ revenue growth of 0.6% and quarterly YoY growth of 14.4% in reported currency.

Europe region registered a QoQ revenue decline of 1.2% and quarterly YoY growth of 4.3% in reported currency.

US region registered a QoQ revenue decline of 1.7% and quarterly YoY decline of 2.2% in reported currency.

Banking and Financial Services registered a QoQ revenue growth of 2.2% and quarterly YoY growth of 12.5% in reported currency.

Healthcare and Life Sciences registered a QoQ revenue decline of 6.7% and quarterly YoY decline of 0.3% in reported currency.

Manufacturing and Consumer Services registered a QoQ revenue decline of 3.3% and quarterly YoY decline of 2.2% and in reported currency.

Telecommunication, Media and Technology registered a QoQ revenue decline of 3.7% and quarterly YoY decline of 16.0% and in reported currency.

Manish Tandon, CEO and Managing Director, Zensar, said, "We delivered a modest yet resilient revenue performance this year, centred around offshore-led volume growth. Importantly our annualized Orderbook, Profitability especially PAT growth and Cash position collectively reached to their strongest levels ever demonstrating our disciplined execution and continued operating strength.

Our AI-native offerings scaled to enterprise-level adoption in Q4, driven by multiple high-value, AI-led wins, validating our early and decisive investments in this space. With 85% of our workforce AI-certified, we are systematically transitioning to a delivery model where AI is embedded in every engagement, driving accelerated technology modernization and measurable productivity gains.

Our strategic large deal win further underscores the bold, forward-leaning capabilities and client acceptance of our solutioning to capture opportunities at scale."

Pulkit Bhandari, CFO, Zensar, commenting on the Q4FY26 performance, said, "FY26 revenue stood at $643.7 million, delivering growth of 3.1%. Q4FY26 revenue was $158.4 million, with a sequential decline of 1.3% in reported currency terms. Profitability remained resilient for the quarter, with EBITDA at 16.1% and PAT at 14.4%, reflecting sustained operational efficiencies. The quarter marked a key milestone with the closure of the largest deal in Zensar's history, reinforcing future revenue visibility. The order booking stood at $401.8 million, while a strong balance sheet was maintained with cash and investment reserves of $319.5 million.

While global macroeconomic uncertainties continue to influence near term decision making across industries, we remain focused on disciplined execution and building AI capabilities across the organization. Zensar is committed to invest in AI led innovation to re-think the solutioning for its clients."

Significant Wins in Q4FY26:

AI–led software engineering transformation delivered through an intelligent coding and QI assistant, enabling productivity and quality optimization for a global banking and payments technology leader

Finance operations modernization, powered by the proprietary Hawkeye AI automation platform and a dedicated Engineering POD, driving operational efficiency for one of Africa's largest fashion retailers

Next–generation API estate modernization leveraging an AI–powered API Factory, enhancing scalability and time–to–market for a leading U.S. department store holding company

Enterprise–scale HR transformation enabled by an integrated HR AI Copilot, delivering simplified people operations for a prominent African financial services institution

AI–powered Account Development Planning Copilot, accelerating scalable, data–driven account growth and strategic expansion for a global aviation major

Enterprise–wide customer data unification through an AI–driven master data platform, powered by ZenseAI.Data accelerators, strengthening decision intelligence for a global healthcare leader

Awards and Recognitions in Q4FY26:

I. Analyst recognitions

Zensar was recognized as Major Contender in Everest Group's Digital Workplace Services (DWS) PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2026 – Mid-market Enterprises

Zensar was recognized as Major Contender in Everest Group's Software Product Engineering Services PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2026 – Global

Zensar was recognized as Major Contender in Everest Group's Software Product Engineering Services PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2026 – EMEA

II. Industry Awards

Zensar South Africa was recognised by the Top Employer Institute as a Top Employer, reflecting its strong people practices and employee–centric culture

Zensar received the ICAI Sustainability Award for excellence in BRSR reporting, underscoring its commitment to strong ESG disclosure and governance standards

Zensar was awarded the Graham Bell Star Rating Award for its innovative Supply Chain Control Tower powered by Cognitive Intelligence, highlighting excellence in digital enablement and innovation

Zensar was named an Industry Mover following the Corporate Sustainability Assessment conducted by S&P Global, marking continued progress in ESG performance

Zensar secured its fifth consecutive Training APEX (Training MVP) Award, reaffirming its leadership in learning, capability building, and workforce transformation

Zensar achieved the IGBC Green Campus Certification, demonstrating its focus on sustainable infrastructure and environmentally responsible facilities management

About Zensar ( www.zensar.com )

We conceptualize, build, and manage digital products through experience design, data engineering, and advanced analytics for 170+ global clients. Our solutions leverage industry-leading platforms and help clients be competitive, agile, and disruptive as they navigate transformational changes with velocity. With headquarters in Pune, India, our 10,500+ employees work across 30+ locations, including San Jose, Seattle, Princeton, Cape Town, London, Colombia, and Mexico City.

Follow Zensar via:

Twitter: https://twitter.com/Zensar

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/zensar-technologies

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ZensarTech/

Catch our refreshed new website at: www.zensar.com

About RPG Enterprises (www.rpggroup.com)

RPG Enterprises, established in 1979, is one of India's fastest-growing business groups, with a turnover of US $5.2 billion. The group has diverse business interests in the areas of Infrastructure, Tyres, Pharma, IT and Specialty as well as in emerging innovation-led technology businesses.

Safe Harbor

Certain statements in this release concerning our future prospects are forward-looking statements that involve a number of underlying identified/non-identified risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. This release and other statements—written and oral—that we periodically make contain forward-looking statements that set out anticipated results based on the management's plans and assumptions. However, the same are subject to risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, our ability to manage growth; fluctuations in earnings/exchange rates; intense competition in IT services, including factors affecting cost advantage; wage increases; ability to attract and retain highly skilled professionals; time and cost overruns on fixed price, fixed-time frame, or other contracts; client concentration; restrictions on immigration; our ability to manage international operations; reduced demand for technology in our service offerings; disruptions in telecommunication networks; our ability to successfully complete and integrate acquisitions; liability for damages on our service contracts; government measures in India and countries where our customers operate; withdrawal of governmental fiscal incentives; economic downturn in India and/or around the world; political instability; legal restrictions on raising capital or acquiring companies; and unauthorized use of intellectual property and general economic conditions affecting the industry.

In addition to the foregoing, global pandemics like COVID-19 may pose an unforeseen, unprecedented, unascertainable, and constantly evolving risk(s), inter-alia, to us, our customers, delivery models, vendors, partners, employees, and general global operations and may also impact the success of companies in which we have made strategic investments, demand for the Company's offerings, and the onshore-offshore-nearshore delivery model.

The results of these assumptions made relying on available internal and external information are the basis for determining the carrying values of certain assets and liabilities. Since the factors underlying these assumptions are subject to change over time, the estimates on which they are based are also subject to change accordingly. These forward-looking statements represent only the Company's current intentions, beliefs, or expectations, and any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it was made. The Company assumes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

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SOURCE Zensar Technologies