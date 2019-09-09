ZenSports Launches Daily Fantasy Sports Contests

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ZenSports has been 100% focused on being a mobile peer-to-peer sports betting marketplace where anyone can create and accept sports bets with anyone else in the world without the need for a centralized bookmaker. Now the company is adding Daily Fantasy Sports Contests (DFS) to its suite of product solutions.

ZenSports' peer-to-peer sports betting marketplace is currently only available outside the United States. However, its new Daily Fantasy Sports Contests product will be available in 41 states throughout the United States. Daily Fantasy Sports has a carve-out exemption at the federal level from the Unlawful Internet Gambling Enforcement Act, and ZenSports will offer its new DFS product in states that have either legalized DFS contests or not explicitly made it illegal.

International residents will also have access to the DFS product. The peer-to-peer sports betting product will continue to be excluded from U.S. residents. ZenSports uses multiple geo-restricting technologies to ensure that only international residents get access to the P2P sports betting features, and that only residents in the aforementioned 41 states have access to its DFS contest features.

According to ZenSports Co-Founder & CEO, Mark Thomas, "When building our new DFS features, we took great pains to ensure that the user experience and design within our app weren't compromised for international customers that have access to both products. While at the same time, using the technologies available to us to ensure that only international residents get access to our P2P sports betting features, and only U.S. residents in the 41 states get access to the DFS features. We feel good that we've balanced both very well."

ZenSports differentiates itself from other DFS platforms in 2 ways: through the use of its SPORTS utility token for betting/rewards, and its simple fee structure.

SPORTS utility token

The biggest differentiator between ZenSports and other DFS products is that ZenSports has created its own cryptocurrency utility token that is turning out to be one of the first best use cases for cryptocurrencies. Since ZenSports first launched its SPORTS utility token back in July 2019, 100% of all peer-to-peer sports bets have been made through the app using its SPORTS token.

"We expect the use of our SPORTS token to also be at or near 100% for Daily Fantasy Sports contests as well," says Thomas. "The ease of use, savings, cash-back, bonuses, and other loyalty/rewards benefits that our SPORTS token offers is unparalleled compared to any other product. Plus, our token is portable and can be sent into and out of ZenSports with ease. No other product offers all of these benefits in a payment mechanism and loyalty/rewards program."

Simple, Rewarding Fee Structure

ZenSports keeps its fee structure simple and low-cost so that customers can always understand what they're paying and never pay too much. Makers that create DFS contests using Bitcoin or U.S. Dollars will only pay 2% to enter their own contests, and other Takers will only pay 4% to enter such contests. Makers that create DFS contests using SPORTS tokens pay 0% to enter their own contests, and other Takers will only pay 2% to enter such contests using SPORTS tokens.

Other DFS companies and products charge fees on upwards of 15%, which significantly reduces customers' winnings in those other platforms.

ZenSports is available for download in both the App Store and Play Store, and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

