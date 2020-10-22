ZenSports Launches ICX Funding, Betting, and Trading

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ZenSports, the mobile peer-to-peer sports betting marketplace where anyone in any legal market in the world can create and accept sports bets with anyone else in any legal market in the world without the need for a centralized bookmaker, has just announced the launch of funding, betting, and trading in ICX.

ICX is the native coin built on ICON's blockchain protocol, and which can be used for real-time payments and also as a protocol for connecting the blockchain world.

Up until now, ZenSports has accepted USD (both fiat and cryptocurrency versions of USD), Bitcoin, and its native SPORTS token (which is also built on ICON's protocol). With the addition of ICX onto its platform, ZenSports customers can now quickly deposit ICX into their accounts, wager on sports using ICX, and buy/sell/trade ICX within the ZenSports trading exchange. Customers can also withdraw ICX directly from their ZenSports accounts.

ZenSports originally partnered with ICON back in June 2018, when ICON invested in ZenSports' Pre-Seed round. ZenSports then built and launched its SPORT security token on ICON in December 2018, and built and launched its SPORTS utility token on ICON in July 2019.

According to ZenSports co-founder and CEO Mark Thomas, "ICON has been an amazing partner of ZenSports' for the past two years. Their blockchain technology is second to none, settlement times for transactions are near-instant, and the fees are extremely low. The community is awesome, and the management team is extremely responsive and helpful whenever we have questions. We're excited to give back to the ICON community through our launch of ICX funding, betting, and trading within ZenSports."

How It Works

Using ICX within the ZenSports app is simple:

Customers are now presented with four choices when depositing funds: SPORTS, Bitcoin, USD, or ICX. When choosing ICX, customers are shown a temporary ICONex wallet address to send their funds to. Once ICX funds are received at that temporary wallet address, the customer's ICX wallet account within ZenSports will automatically get credited.

Customers can then create and accept bets using ICX. All bet winnings will automatically get credited to the customer's ICX wallet within ZenSports.

Customers can buy, sell, and trade ICX using the ICX/USDT trading pair directly within the ZenSports exchange.

Customers can withdraw funds directly in ICX, or trade them into a different currency within the ZenSports exchange.

ZenSports always does full KYC/AML verification on its customers.

In addition, ZenSports recently created a cryptocurrency payments API that merchants can access in order to begin accepting cryptocurrency payments from its customers. As part of this ICX launch, ZenSports now offers ICX via its API for other merchants to accept ICX payments from its customers. USDT, BTC, and SPORTS tokens are also available via the payments API. Enterprise businesses and merchants interested in using ZenSports' payments API can contact the company directly for more information.

ZenSports is available for download in both the App Store (iOS) and the ZenSports website (Android), and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

