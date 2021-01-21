ZenSports Launches Mobile Web App to Provide Sports Bettors With More Ways to Play

WEST HOLLYWOOD, Calif., Jan. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ZenSports, the sports betting app that offers a peer-to-peer betting marketplace using cryptocurrencies to create a more trustworthy and fun betting experience, has just announced the launch of a mobile web app, allowing players to access all of the same great features of ZenSports' iOS/Android apps without having to download anything.

Up until now, ZenSports has only been available via a downloadable iOS and Android app. With the launch of its new web app, customers can simply access ZenSports via a web browser on their phone.

"We are technologists at heart here at ZenSports and we are always looking to provide our customers with easy, new ways to access our great features," said ZenSports co-founder and CEO Mark Thomas. "For those that want a native mobile experience, they can continue accessing our awesome iOS and Android apps. For those that prefer not to download anything, they can now access our app via the web on their phone."

The newly launched web app contains all of the following features that exist within the iOS/Android apps:

Instantly deposit funds via fiat or cryptocurrencies, with no wait times or deposit fees.

Accept and create bets with anyone in the world for major sports and Esports leagues.

Bet using fiat or cryptocurrencies such as USDT, BTC, ICX, and SPORTS tokens (ZenSports' proprietary cryptocurrency).

Participate in the SPORTS Rewards Program that allows customers to save on betting fees, earn cash-back bonuses, referral bonuses, and other cool perks when betting in SPORTS tokens.

Withdraw funds via fiat or cryptocurrencies.

Manage all app settings.

Features coming to the web app next month (which already exist in the iOS/Android apps):

Trading Exchange to buy, sell, and trade SPORTS tokens.

Tournament software features to register, participate, and watch live Esports tournaments hosted within ZenSports.

The new web app can be accessed via the ZenSports website at www.zensports.com and can be accessed via the mobile browser or downloaded and saved to the home screen of a customer's phone. ZenSports' native apps can also be accessed on the App Store (iOS) and the ZenSports website (Android).

ZenSports is headquartered in West Hollywood, California.

