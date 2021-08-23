ZenSports Receives Its Nevada Gaming License

WEST HOLLYWOOD, Calif., Aug. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ZenSports, the mobile sports betting app that offers consumers more choices and a better design than any other platform, has officially received its non-restricted gaming license from the Nevada Gaming Control Board.

The non-restricted gaming license will allow ZenSports to do the following within the state of Nevada:

Exercise its option for the Big Wheel Casino that it obtained from Strategic Gaming Management in July 2020 .

. Begin operating its sports betting platform at the Big Wheel Casino (pending final technical certification).

Exercise its option with Strategic Gaming Management to take over the sports book at Baldini's and operate ZenSports from that location.

Pursue additional sports betting locations and expand ZenSports throughout Nevada as the company grows.

In addition, key employees Mark Thomas and Etan Mizrahi-Shalom (both Co-Founders of ZenSports) were found suitable by the Nevada Gaming Control Board, which is an extremely rigorous process and which now allows Thomas and Mizrahi-Shalom to operate gaming facilities and products throughout the state of Nevada.

"This is an absolutely huge milestone for ZenSports and the state of Nevada," according to ZenSports Co-Founder & CEO, Mark Thomas. "It's not easy to get licensed in Nevada, and Nevada is the gold standard for licensing throughout the world. ZenSports and its key employees, including myself, just went through the most rigorous set of investigations that exists out there. This puts us in a great position to be able to get licensed in other states throughout the U.S. as we grow and expand. It's also a huge win for the state of Nevada because they're getting an innovative, hard-working company that is looking to grow and become an integral part of the Nevada gaming ecosystem for many years to come."

To begin with, ZenSports will only offer its sports book and fiat funding options within Nevada. However, the company will seek approval for its peer-to-peer and cryptocurrency features in early 2022.

According to Thomas, "We wanted to get into the Nevada market as soon as possible and not wait for additional approvals of our peer-to-peer and cryptocurrency features. Even just our sports book and fiat solutions offer a better user experience and performance than our competitors, so we're confident we can win on those features alone. And then once our peer-to-peer and cryptocurrency features are approved in Nevada, which we expect in early 2022, then it will be all the more rewarding for our Nevada customers to have the best sports betting experience possible."

As part of ZenSports' strategy to focus and expand within the U.S. market, the company decided earlier this year to cease its international operations. "As a fast-growing startup, it's important to have laser-focus," according to Thomas. "The U.S. market is clearly the biggest opportunity for growth, and we want to ensure that we have the utmost focus on executing on that strategy. If and when we re-enter the international market in the future, we'll focus on locations that have equally high opportunities." All future international business by ZenSports would need to be first approved by U.S. regulators.

ZenSports is available for download in both the App Store (iOS) and the ZenSports website (Android and Mobile Web), and is headquartered in West Hollywood, CA.

