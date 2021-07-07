ZenTek Data Systems Joins EisnerAmper LLP

Founded in 2014, ZenTek Data Systems is a best-in-class provider of enterprise security solutions, technology solutions, cloud solutions and strategic management. It specializes in leveraging technology to help their customers be more protected, productive and profitable. It accomplishes this via its open, flexible, collaborative approach and the ability to deliver tailored solutions. ZenTek Data Systems' proven methods minimize risk, remove barriers to success, and instill confidence in clients. Based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, ZenTek Data Systems serves clients across the U.S.

"As companies continue to face many challenges around people, processes and technology, including the so-called future of work and cyberattacks, providing 'peace of mind' solutions to mitigate against those challenges is always at the forefront," said Rahul Mahna, EisnerAmper's Digital Managing Director of Managed Security Services. "Combining with ZenTek Data Systems represents a strategic move that bolsters EisnerAmper and provides the added technology value that clients eagerly seek," added Jerry Ravi, Partner and the Global Practice Leader of EisnerAmper Digital.

"ZenTek Data Systems has a well-earned reputation for providing sound technology advice to its clients with expertise, creativity and professional accountability," said Brandon Bowers, President of ZenTek Data Systems, who joins EisnerAmper as Director of Managed Technology Services. "And now, as part of EisnerAmper, we greatly look forward to bringing effective, impactful and practical technology solutions to a much wider audience."

About EisnerAmper LLP

EisnerAmper LLP, one of the largest professional services firms in the world, is a premier accounting, tax and business advisory services firm. EisnerAmper provides audit, accounting and tax services; valuation, due diligence, internal audit and risk management, litigation consulting and forensic accounting; as well as technology, compliance and regulatory, operational consulting and other professional services to a broad range of clients, including services to more than 200 public companies. The firm has more than 200 partners and principals and 2,000-plus employees. For more information, please visit eisneramper.com, and be sure to follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

