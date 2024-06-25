Zentera Systems Appoints Industry Veteran Rino Peruzzi to Board of Directors

Addition of Sales Luminary Accelerates the Company's Growth Strategy

MILPITAS, Calif., June 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Zentera Systems, Inc., the leader in Zero Trust Security for the digitally-transformed enterprise, today announced the appointment of Rino Peruzzi to its Board of Directors.

"We are excited to welcome Rino to our Board," said Jaushin Lee, President and CEO of Zentera Systems. "Rino brings a stellar reputation for success in growing and managing global strategic accounts. With Zero Trust security being rapidly adopted by the largest enterprises for its effectiveness in protecting critical assets and workloads, Rino's insight and experience will be invaluable. His addition bolsters our go-to-market strategy and will accelerate adoption of our Zero Trust security solutions throughout Fortune 500 enterprises."

"As companies continue to invest in digital transformation and new technologies like AI, the potential for productivity gains is accompanied by increased risk of cyber attacks and data leaks," added Rino Peruzzi. "Zentera's Cyber Overlay empowers information security professionals to instantly apply Zero Trust principles and mitigate cyber threats to business. I am excited to contribute to Zentera's efforts in realizing the full potential of its pioneering solutions."

About Rino Peruzzi

Rino Peruzzi is the Executive Vice President of Sales & Marketing for the Americas and Global Key Account Clusters at STMicroelectronics, one of the top semiconductor companies worldwide that designs, develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of products. He developed his expertise in sales leadership and key account management over a multi-decade career at STMicroelectronics. He is currently responsible for managing several billion dollars in annual sales, with a complex supply chain spanning 14 countries serving global customers in over 100 locations.

Rino holds a Master of Business Administration degree from York St. John University.

About Zentera Systems, Inc.

Zentera Systems is the leader in Zero Trust Security solutions for the digitally-transformed enterprise. Founded by experts in networking, security, and remote access, the company offers award-winning Zero Trust networking, security, and multi-cloud connectivity that overlays any fragmented infrastructure and deploys rapidly on premises or in the cloud. Global enterprises use Zentera's products to secure employee and third-party access, protect against data leaks, and instantly defend applications in complex hybrid and IT/OT environments. The Silicon Valley-based company has received numerous recognitions, including Cool Vendor for Cloud Security by Gartner.

