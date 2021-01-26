Zentera Systems Enhances CoIP® Access Platform with Zero Trust Analytics

SAN JOSE, Calif., Jan. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Zentera Systems, Inc., the leader in Zero Trust security for the digitally transformed enterprise, today announced new visibility and measurement tools that assist users of its flagship cybersecurity mesh, CoIP Access Platform, in protecting critical applications and workloads distributed in on-premises and cloud environments.

The recent Sunburst hack has reminded enterprises of the grave risk from determined adversaries; presuming that the enterprise network is already hacked, they are responding by cloaking core applications and workloads with Zero Trust access, segmentation, and XDR technologies. It is critical to ensure that security policies are effective, as policy errors and shortcuts can create holes in protection.

Starting with release 6.5.1, CoIP Access Platform automatically generates scores for each protected application, providing metrics that give administrators real-time feedback on the attack surface, the effectiveness of Zero Trust access and segmentation controls, and suggested actions to improve security. Additionally, new policy dashboards couple policy violation reports with endpoint trust factors such as geolocation and application fingerprints, enabling administrators to more quickly identify, analyze, and respond to anomalous behavior.

"Application segmentation and access are central to modern cybersecurity," said Jaushin Lee, Zentera's CEO. "These new features make it easier for our customers to optimize their Zero Trust security as part of an enterprise cohesive XDR strategy for global enterprise compute environments."

About Zentera

Zentera is the leader in Zero Trust security solutions for the digitally-transformed enterprise. The company's CoIP® Access Platform provides award-winning Zero Trust networking, security, and multi-cloud connectivity that overlays on top of any infrastructure in any fragmented environment, allowing customers to be up and running in less than a day. The CoIP Access Platform has been deployed by global enterprises to secure employee and third-party network access for compliance, protect sensitive data against leaks, and instantly connect hybrid applications and containers running in the cloud and on-premises. The Silicon Valley-based company has received numerous recognitions, including Cool Vendor for Cloud Security by Gartner.

