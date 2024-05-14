Zentera Systems Names Dan Warmenhoven to Its Board of Directors

Accomplished Industry Veteran Brings Expertise to Guide Company's Rapid Expansion

MILPITAS, Calif., May 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Zentera Systems, Inc., the leader in Zero Trust Security for the digitally-transformed enterprise, today announced the appointment of Dan Warmenhoven, the former executive chairman and CEO of NetApp, to its Board of Directors.

"We are thrilled to welcome Dan to our Board," said Jaushin Lee, President and CEO of Zentera Systems. "Dan is a highly respected industry leader, and his experience in building NetApp and his tenure on the boards of respected cybersecurity vendors will be instrumental as we navigate our next phase of rapid growth. Dan's operational excellence and board level guidance will help us build on our position as the industry's most comprehensive solution for implementing a Zero Trust Architecture."

"Zentera has cracked one of the most persistent cybersecurity challenges for the modern enterprise: how to secure corporate assets and data when intrusions of the corporate network are practically inevitable," said Dan Warmenhoven. "Cyberattacks can inflict staggering losses on their unfortunate corporate victims; these costs will become even more pronounced as companies deepen their digital dependence. Zentera's cutting-edge security virtualization uniquely positions the company to help enterprises manage and neutralize cyber threats in increasingly complex infrastructure environments."

About Dan Warmenhoven

Daniel J. Warmenhoven is the former executive chairman and CEO of NetApp. Under Dan's leadership, NetApp grew to become a multibillion-dollar company and a recognized market leader in networked storage, a concept the company pioneered. Dan led the company's initial public offering in 1995.

He is a director of Bechtel Group, and has served as a director of Cohesity, Palo Alto Networks, and Aruba Networks. Dan is also on the board of the Cristo Rey San Jose Jesuit High School. In 2009, Dan received the Morgan Stanley Leadership Award for Global Commerce. In 2006, he was named one of the "50 Most Powerful People in Networking" by Network World, and in 2004, he won the prestigious "National Ernst & Young Entrepreneur of the Year" award.

Dan holds a Bachelor of Science degree in electrical engineering, with honors, from Princeton University.

About Zentera Systems, Inc.

Zentera Systems is the leader in Zero Trust Security solutions for the digitally-transformed enterprise. Founded by experts in networking, security, and remote access, the company offers award-winning Zero Trust networking, security, and multi-cloud connectivity that overlays any fragmented infrastructure and deploys rapidly on premises or in the cloud. Global enterprises use Zentera's products to secure employee and third-party access, protect against data leaks, and instantly defend applications in complex hybrid and IT/OT environments. The Silicon Valley-based company has received numerous recognitions, including Cool Vendor for Cloud Security by Gartner.

