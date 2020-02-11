Zentera Systems Unveils Zero Trust Connectivity Services to Simplify Hybrid Infrastructure Management

SAN JOSE, Calif., Feb. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Zentera Systems, Inc., the leader in Zero Trust Application Networking (ZTAN) for the digitally-transformed enterprise, today announced its new SaaS offering, Zentera Air Zero Trust Connectivity Services. Based on its award-winning CoIP® Platform, Zentera Air is a managed service that allows customers to instantly connect digital applications across networks with robust Zero Trust Security protection.

Customers use Zentera Air to build a Zero Trust Application Network, which is a secure proxy-based overlay connection deployed elastically on top of existing fragmented IP networks. Companies and development teams can use Zentera Air to rapidly connect between any on-premises, edge, and cloud environments. By connecting applications rather than networks, administrators avoid implicitly trusting the remote network, and gain access to full set of features for connection and security management, including:

Self-service provisioning

Policy-based connectivity, traffic filtering, and monitoring

Zero Trust segmentation with end-to-end TLS 1.3 encryption

Centralized policy management, with distributed enforcement

Rich APIs for automation

Zentera Air also provides Zentera's unique Application Interlock™ controls, which lock application network access to designated applications. These controls enable companies to minimize the attack surface of hybrid applications, including connecting cloud workloads to on-premises resources and major Digital Transformation and Industry 4.0 initiatives.

"Zentera helps companies safeguard hybrid applications and streamline cloud adoption by shifting attention from the network to the application level," said Jaushin Lee, CEO of Zentera Systems. "Our major enterprise customers have validated our benefits for managing and securing application connectivity in complex environments. Now with Zentera Air Zero Trust Connectivity Services, individual teams can immediately take advantage of these benefits for their projects."

Zentera Air is immediately available at zenteraair.com.

About Zentera

Zentera's award-winning Zero Trust Application Networks instantly connect applications and users across organizational boundaries without the risks of connecting or sharing networks. Zero Trust security and zero-touch self-service connectivity allow enterprises to deploy any application anywhere in record time. The Company has been recognized by Gartner as a Cool Vendor for Cloud Security.

