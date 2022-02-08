Zentera Upgrades SaaS with Application Cybershield for Ransomware Defense

MILPITAS, Calif., Feb. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Zentera Systems, Inc., the leader in Zero Trust Security for the digitally-transformed enterprise, today released a major upgrade to its Zentera Air Zero Trust Services platform, providing small and mid-size enterprises (SMEs) with a range of options that leverage next-generation Zero Trust Security technology to address common cybersecurity challenges.

SMEs and large enterprises face many of the same cybersecurity concerns: ransomware threatens business continuity, external compromise triggers compliance and data protection issues, and theft by malicious insiders threatens the company's long-term competitiveness. Both share an increasingly distributed workforce and a reliance on 3rd party contractors, and both are pivoting toward cloud computing. Unlike large enterprises, SMEs typically have limited IT and Infosec resources and often do not have the option to consider major infrastructure upgrades to keep up with this changing threat landscape.

Zentera Air's new functional tiers are structured to address the most common SME requirements and use cases without any infrastructure engineering effort:

Zentera Air Essentials provides a simple, easy to deploy option for securing remote employee and contractor access by deploying remote desktop services combined with Zero Trust identity controls and data leak prevention.

Zentera Air Advanced enables remote users to connect directly to applications and resources inside the company perimeter without a VPN, using Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA). The Advanced tier also supports secure access between cloud-based applications and on-prem services in a hybrid cloud environment.

Zentera Air Ultimate combines the features of the Essentials and Advanced tiers with Application Chambers to create an application cybershield that cloaks critical applications from the network for protection, continuously verifies application access against corporate policy, and detects and blocks anomalous traffic triggered by attacks such as ransomware or insider threats. Zentera Air Ultimate also incorporates a machine learning assisted policy engine to streamline security hardening and setup of corporate policies.

Zentera Air's new features are derived from the proven, leading-edge security in CoIP® Access platform, which has been deployed at scale by major enterprises, and have been optimized to make it easy to deploy Zero Trust Security controls in minutes. After signing up for Zentera Air service from one of Zentera's global points of presence, administrators can simply onboard critical application servers to Zentera Air services without disruption, and begin locking down user and application access to enforce Zero Trust principles.

"Zero Trust is one of the hottest topics in cybersecurity, but real adoption has been limited to the largest enterprises due to infrastructure and operational concerns," said Jaushin Lee, Zentera's CEO. "Zentera Air brings the game-changing benefits of Zero Trust Security to SMEs with a non-disruptive, overlay-based solution that is easy to adopt. Our simple flows and ML-assisted configuration makes it possible for SMEs to embrace Zero Trust Security, even if they are short of cybersecurity expertise."

The new Zentera Air offerings are immediately available to existing and new customers, and are offered with a free 7-day trial. For more information or to start a trial of Zentera Air, please visit our website .

About Zentera Systems, Inc.

Zentera Systems, the leader in Zero Trust Security solutions for the digitally-transformed enterprise, offers award-winning Zero Trust networking, security, and multi-cloud connectivity that overlays any fragmented infrastructure to deploy in less than a day. Global enterprises use Zentera's products to secure employee and third-party access, protect against data leaks, and instantly secure hybrid applications and containers. The Silicon Valley-based company has received numerous recognitions, including Cool Vendor for Cloud Security by Gartner.

