ZentLaw Leads the Next Era in Legal Services with Zent.AI - the AI-Native ALSP, Delivering Expertise at Scale™

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Nov. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ZentLaw, the leader in innovative legal solutions, today announced the launch of Zent.AI, the AI-native Alternative Legal Services Provider (AiLSP). Zent.AI's context-driven agentic AI platform, combined with the expertise of ZentLaw's embedded legal talent, enable enterprise and institutional legal teams to address unique needs in real-time and accelerate solutions at scale, powering the evolution of legal services.

Zent.AI delivers highly contextual agentic AI, informed and guided by ZentLaw's professional legal talent, working in partnership with corporate and institutional legal teams. By uniting advanced AI capabilities with the proven expertise of ZentLaw's legal professionals, including attorneys, contracts managers, compliance specialists, legal operations leaders, paralegals, and more, Zent.AI creates a seamless model of delivery and serves as a force-multiplier for every professional in the ecosystem.

"Being one of the pioneers of the ALSP category, innovation has always been in ZentLaw's DNA, and today's launch represents the natural evolution of the business that I've built over the last two decades, combining our proven ALSP solutions with the transformative power of AI," said Monica Zent, Founder & CEO of ZentLaw. "As AI disrupts professional services sectors, including legal, today's teams require greater efficiency, stronger outcomes, and a delivery framework that's built for the future. Zent.AI's context-driven agentic AI platform draws from the expertise of our embedded professional legal talent, mapped to the specific needs of each legal team and organization, delivering what we call: Expertise at Scale™."

The Zent.AI platform, which offers optionality by design, provides a range of agentic AI solutions, including its curated tech stack for legal teams, its purpose-built contextual AI agents, and its proprietary agentic AI products, all guided by ZentLaw's legal professionals and aligned to unique legal department needs. Zent.AI is designed to seamlessly integrate with evolving AI tech stacks and best-in-class legal tools, delivering scale, security, and reliability for the world's most complex organizations. For example, Zent.AI can resolve a recurring compliance challenge faced by many legal teams today, leveraging AI's faster turnaround along with expert professional oversight.

Zent.AI Delivers:

AI-Enabled Workflows, with Professional Expertise. Streamline and accelerate core legal processes with AI, with every workflow guided by experienced legal professionals for accuracy and trust.

Streamline and accelerate core legal processes with AI, with every workflow guided by experienced legal professionals for accuracy and trust. Greater Speed, with the Highest Standards. Expedite turnaround times for contracts, compliance, and regulatory tasks, without compromising quality.

Expedite turnaround times for contracts, compliance, and regulatory tasks, without compromising quality. Cost-Efficiency, with Security and Compliance. Designed for security and compliance, AI-enhanced delivery reduces risk and elevates accuracy, meeting demand without expanding headcount, enabling enterprise legal teams to scale at a fraction of the cost.

"Zent.AI is a game-changer for the industry, combining the scale of AI with the knowledge of professional legal resources," said Martin Felli, Chief Legal Officer, Alight. "This is the answer that legal teams have been searching for: context-driven AI customized to meet each department's unique needs and calibrated by the judgment and oversight of legal professionals."

"In the evolving intersection of technology and legal services, the role of AI and the need for legal professional judgment requires a dynamic approach, one that can be tailored to meet individual team's needs, and nimble enough to shift as the technology and work evolve," said Colin S. Levy, author of The LegalTech Ecosystem. "Informed by decades of experience and industry leadership, Monica Zent and her team at ZentLaw have developed a platform with Zent.AI that is future-ready to meet the dynamic needs of today's legal teams."

Reflecting ZentLaw's expanded offerings, today ZentLaw also debuted a comprehensive brand refresh, including an updated identity system and a new look that is representative of its role in leading the next era in legal services.

In 2002, ZentLaw pioneered one of the earliest ALSP models and initiated ground-breaking offerings such as subscriptions and flexible legal talent, delivering legal operations solutions before the category was widely known, offering virtual resourcing decades before remote work became prevalent, and incubating early legal technology through its in-house labs, long before LegalTech became the thriving segment it is today. The trusted source for innovative legal solutions for the Fortune 100, Fortune 500, Leading AM 100 law firms, the world's leading institutions, and government organizations for over two decades, ZentLaw continues to define the future of legal services for the AI era.

