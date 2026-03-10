ZenToes Steps into Topicals with Launch of Magnesium and Urea Foot Creams at Walmart

Now available online and in stores, the new assortment marks the brand's entrance into skin-level repair and overnight recovery

DOVER, Del., March 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ZenToes, the comfort-first brand making foot care more joyful and accessible, today announced the launch of two new topical creams at Walmart: Magnesium Foot Cream with Arnica and 40% Urea Foot Cream. Now available in Walmart stores and on Walmart.com, the products mark an exciting next step for the brand as it expands beyond physical support into ingredient-led skin repair for the feet.

The launch reflects ZenToes' continued commitment to making high-performance foot care accessible – bridging wellness, beauty, and everyday self-care through results-driven formulations designed for consistent use. Rooted in the brand's philosophy that comfort is a daily ritual, the new assortment was developed to support tired, tense, and overworked feet through ingredient-led care that is both effective and elevated.

Magnesium Foot Cream with Arnica, 2oz $9.99 – a calming recovery cream designed for tired, overworked feet. Formulated to help feet unwind at the end of the day, offering soothing comfort as part of an evening wind-down or nighttime care ritual.

– a calming recovery cream designed for tired, overworked feet. Formulated to help feet unwind at the end of the day, offering soothing comfort as part of an evening wind-down or nighttime care ritual. 40% Urea Foot Cream, 2oz $9.99 – a refreshing, softening treatment that helps improve the look and feel of dry, rough skin. Designed for consistent daily use to support smoother, more conditioned, and visibly cared-for feet over time.

"Comfort is more than a product, it's a daily ritual." said Sarah Parks, Founder and CEO of ZenToes. "Our new topical assortment was developed to complement our physical support solutions with ingredient-led formulas designed to soften, condition, and refresh the skin on hardworking feet. Partnering with Walmart allows us to meet customers where they already shop for everyday wellness–making elevated foot care simple, affordable, and within reach."

Expanded sizes and additional topical formats, including magnesium serum roll-ons, will debut on ZenToes' ecommerce channels later this month.

About ZenToes

Founded in 2015 and proudly women-owned, ZenToes is an FDA-registered, podiatrist-recommended foot care brand offering fun and functional products for effective, fast, and holistic relief for common foot and ankle conditions. Initially focused on creating foot care solutions to address common conditions like bunions, hammer toes, and plantar fasciitis, the brand is now expanding into topicals – bringing its same dedication to rigorous testing and holistic care to a new segment of the foot care category, and reimagining foot care as self-care through innovation and a touch of fun.

