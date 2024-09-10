ZenToes Unveils New Packaging Design to Bring Fresh Fun to Foot Care

Woman-Owned Brand Debuts Vibrant New Look and Colorful Product Innovations

BELLINGHAM, Wash., Sept. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ZenToes , a trailblazer in effective, affordable and holistic foot care solutions, today announced a significant redesign of its product packaging combining aesthetic appeal with functional design to communicate the brand's core values of wellness, accessibility, and empowerment. The FDA-registered, podiatrist-recommended brand worked internally to bring its new packaging and design concept to life.

The redesign is centered around 'happiness in every step' and is a direct result of ZenToes' mission to not just alleviate physical discomfort but also enhance the daily experiences of its customers through thoughtful design and practical functionality. The vibrant colors and soothing gradients create an engaging visual experience that underscores the brand's dedication to bringing fun to effective everyday wellness and self-care.

"ZenToes is committed to innovation, both in our products and in how we connect with our customers," said Sarah Parks, founder and CEO of ZenToes. "This new packaging is a reflection of our dedication to bringing ease, inclusivity and fun into foot care. It's designed with the consumer in mind, making it easier to find the important details they need right when it matters most."

Key Features of the New ZenToes Packaging:

ZenToes stands for infusing joy into foot care and foot wellness, pushing hard not just in branding but also in the product experience. Alongside the new packaging, ZenToes is launching new products that mimic the packaging refresh, adding innovative designs with bright colors and patterns. These include the Motion Mosaic Collection for Callus, Corn and Bunion Pads, Tie Dye All Toe Spacers, Buddy Toe Wraps in ZenRainbow, and a Solid Color Collection.

Founded in 2015 and proudly woman-owned, ZenToes has continually demonstrated its commitment to quality and customer satisfaction. The company's WBENC certification highlights its role as a leader in the business community, pushing forward both innovation and equality in the healthcare industry. The new product packaging will roll out across ZenToes retailers, including Target and Walmart, throughout 2024.

About ZenToes

Founded in 2015, ZenToes is an up & coming FDA-registered, podiatrist-recommended foot care brand offering fun and functional products for effective, fast and holistic relief for common foot and ankle conditions. ZenToes products are rigorously tested to provide relief from the discomfort associated with bunions, hammer toes, plantar fasciitis and other common foot conditions. ZenToes is proudly women-owned, WBENC certified and works with Opportunities Inc. to distribute its products with dignity and purpose by individuals with diverse abilities.

