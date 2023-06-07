Zentra Debuts to Multifamily Market at NAA Apartmentalize

News provided by

Zentra

07 Jun, 2023, 08:03 ET

New Brand of Allegion Displays Seamless Access Solution for the First Time, Showcasing Valuable Benefits for Residents and Property Owners

ATLANTA, June 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Zentra, a new multifamily access solutions brand announced by Allegion Americas in April, is making its marketplace debut at NAA Apartmentalize, June 7-9. This annual event brings together multifamily housing professionals from around the world for three days of education, networking and learning about the latest industry trends and best practices – among them, how to provide seamless security for multifamily buildings. At booth #1709, Zentra will have hands-on demos of its integrated solutions, connecting software, hardware and related services. The demos will highlight how Zentra's unified single software platform will enhance efficiency for property managers and improve the overall resident experience. 

At the show, demos will take visitors through a simulated experience highlighting property access scenarios, mobile authentication and real-time perimeter access management. Product experts will be on-site to highlight future opportunities within Zentra's platform including benefits like API integrations with property technologies beyond access.

"Zentra and the brand's electronic access capabilities represent an integral step forward toward Allegion's vision of seamless access and a safer world," said Robert Gaulden, Allegion's go-to-market director for multifamily access and a leader for Zentra. "We invite attendees to stop by and learn about our all-in-one multifamily platform and what's on the horizon, including visitor management capabilities, integrations with property management software and innovations in credential technology."

Zentra – which is initially offered in the United States – was created with operators, residents and multifamily integrators in mind to provide simple, smart and secure property access. Show attendees can visit booth #1709 to experience Zentra hands-on and discuss multifamily and proptech trends.

Visit www.zentra.co to learn more about Zentra and connect on LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter and YouTube

About Allegion™
Allegion (NYSE: ALLE) is a global pioneer in seamless access, with leading brands like CISA®, Interflex®, LCN®, Schlage®, SimonsVoss® and Von Duprin®. Focusing on security around the door and adjacent areas, Allegion secures people and assets with a range of solutions for homes, businesses, schools and institutions. For more, visit www.allegion.com

SOURCE Zentra

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.