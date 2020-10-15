Zenus Bank appoints Chief Information Officer

"Pedro's business acumen and technical expertise in banking infrastructure and cyber security will be a great combination for Zenus," commented Mushegh Tovmasyan, Chairman and Founder of Zenus Bank. "The operational stability and security of our systems is critical to our success, our search for the right person to lead in this space has taken some time, but in Pedro we feel there is a perfect fit with our aspirations."

With 20 years industry experience in the Government and FinTech sectors Martinez brings with him a wealth of enterprise IT and security knowledge. His career has been diverse, after starting out as a US Army Paratrooper in the 1990s (where he discovered a passion for developing technical solutions to everyday problems) he has built mission-critical software for federal, state and local levels of the U.S. government. Providing interoperability for critical incidents requiring a multi-jurisdictional and multidisciplinary response. Following his success in the government sector, Pedro spent several years leading digital, data, DevOps and cloud transformations at Capital One Bank, the first U.S. bank to take everything, including PCI/NPI data, into the Public Cloud.

Martinez said, "I'm thrilled to be joining Zenus at this stage of the business. I've been searching for a venture where I could make significate operational and commercial impact and maximize the return on my career experiences to date. I look forward to the challenge of enhancing Zenus's technical capabilities and creating a service that delivers real global inclusion."

ABOUT ZENUS BANK

Zenus is an independent, American digital bank, using award winning technology to provide customers globally with easy, intuitive, secure and competitive ways to get more from their money. Zenus aims to give those doing business in emerging economies an alternative to using local traditional banks by offering a new, transparent, digital banking experience on par with leading banks of the world. Zenus Bank will not open any account or process any transactions from countries which have been sanctioned by the United States Department of the Treasury, Office of Foreign Assets Control 'OFAC.' Zenus welcomes interested customers to sign up, secure a spot on the waitlist and participate in promotional campaigns. Find Zenus at www.zenus.com and @ZenusBank via social channels.

