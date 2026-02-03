ZENVIA announces successful renegotiation of Movidesk's earnout

SÃO PAULO, Feb. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Zenvia Inc. (NASDAQ: ZENV), the leading SaaS CX platform in Latin America, empowering companies to transform their customer journeys, today announced the successful renegotiation of Movidesk's earnout, in the total outstanding amount of approximately BRL 253 million (two hundred and fifty three million Brazilian reais). Payment terms were extended to a total of 72 months, with final maturity in December 2032, with Zenvia's option to convert approximately BRL 100 million of total debt into equity, subject to certain conversion periods agreed between the parties. Per the terms of the agreement, (i) BRL 2 million will be paid in 12 fixed monthly installments from January 2026 until December 2026, (ii) BRL 3 million will be paid in 12 fixed monthly installments from January 2027 until December 2027, and (iii) the remaining installments will be paid in 60 fixed monthly installments from January 2028 until December 2032.

Zenvia (NASDAQ: ZENV) is a technology company dedicated to creating a new world of experiences. It focuses on enabling companies to create personalized, engaging and fluid experiences across the entire customer journey, all through its unified, multi-channel customer cloud solution. Boasting two decades of industry expertise, almost 10,000 customers and operations throughout Latin America, Zenvia enables businesses of all segments to amplify brand presence, escalate sales, and elevate customer support, generating operational efficiency, productivity and results, all in one place. To learn more and get the latest updates, visit our website and follow our social media profiles on LinkedIn, Instagram, TikTok and YouTube.

