Zenvia Customer Cloud hits the market with AI to revolutionize Brand-Customer experiences

Designed to be intuitive and easy to use, Zenvia's AI combines the best of both worlds: increased productivity gains for companies and enhanced satisfaction for consumers

SÃO PAULO, Oct. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Zenvia Inc. (NASDAQ: ZENV), the leading cloud-based CX platform in Latin America empowering companies to craft personal, engaging and fluid experiences throughout the customer journey, announces the launch of Zenvia Customer Cloud, a full-service AI-powered solution designed to revolutionize the customer experience by combining the power of AI with a fully integrated management solution addressing every aspect of the customer journey, from marketing and sales to customer service and relationship management.

This innovative tool represents the future of Zenvia's CX SaaS solutions, bringing to life the vision the company laid out three years ago during its IPO. With this powerful solution now officially launched, Zenvia is poised to unlock solid, profitable growth while gaining invaluable insights into its customers through AI-enabled automation. This advancement enhances productivity and efficiency throughout the entire journey.

Zenvia Customer Cloud assists companies in deploying AI solutions, especially those aiming to manage the experiences of thousands of consumers in a single place. It addresses the market's need to unify customer interaction processes across all stages of the relationship and through various communication channels, from WhatsApp and email to SMS and apps.

Zenvia's AI also helps companies sell more and provide better customer service. In sales, for example, it enables more assertive campaigns and supports the sales team. In customer service, it offers self-service options for customers, provides recommendations to keep them engaged, and much more.

Benefits for Companies: Efficient and simplified management of all processes, with centralized interactions and customer data within a single solution, providing context for conversations and facilitating quick, assertive decision-making. This is further enhanced by cost savings, as it eliminates the need to hire multiple software solutions and offers intelligent automation, increasing productivity so that teams can concentrate on activities that have the greatest impact on the business.

Benefits for Consumers: Interactions with brands become significantly more personalized as Zenvia Customer Cloud adapts to individual needs, facilitating the use of various channels and increasing engagement and satisfaction. Additionally, the generative AI chatbot serves as a key differentiator in this relationship by deepening knowledge about the customer based on their interaction history.

"With Zenvia Customer Cloud, we leverage the power of AI to enhance the relationship between brands and customers in a practical manner that delivers results within the first month. Companies can attract more qualified leads, boost conversion rates and sales, provide intelligent service and support, and analyze the entire customer relationship using insights consolidated in one integrated and intuitive place. Consumers benefit from interactions that value each individual from their unique perspective," summarizes Cassio Bobsin, Zenvia's CEO.

A comprehensive solution tailored for all market segments

Zenvia Customer Cloud is designed to adapt to companies of all sizes and across various sectors of the economy, improving customer engagement and strengthening brands, thereby providing a competitive advantage in every market.

For example, in segments such as Education, Finance, Health, Insurance, and Retail, it benefits clients and companies by adhering to the highest security standards, such as ISO 27001, combined with:

AI for faster, more assertive responses based on each customer's history, including their feelings at the time of the conversation;

A single, 360-degree view of customer behavior that can be used at any point in the journey to learn about clients, consumers, and beneficiaries;

High personalization of customer experiences based on rules or insights generated by AI;

Multichannel communication, allowing messages to be sent via the preferred channel and at the optimal time for each person, with integration across different channels;

Ease of integration with the company's other systems, enabling Zenvia Customer Cloud to provide self-service options for consumers.

"The clients who participated in the soft launch responded positively to Zenvia Customer Cloud. We observed that the solution effectively caters to clients looking to generate results in a straightforward manner, allowing them to recognize the value of incorporating AI into their processes and continuously expanding its use," concludes the CEO.

For more information about Zenvia Customer Cloud and how it can transform experiences between brands and their customers, visit: www.zenvia.com.

About ZENVIA

Zenvia (NASDAQ: ZENV) is a technology company dedicated to creating a new world of experiences. It focuses on enabling companies to create personalized, engaging and fluid experiences across the entire customer journey, all through its unified, multi-channel customer cloud platform. Boasting two decades of industry expertise, around 13,000 customers and operations throughout Latin America, Zenvia enables businesses of all segments to amplify brand presence, escalate sales, and elevate customer support, generating operational efficiency, productivity and results, all in one place. To learn more and get the latest updates, visit our website and follow our social media profiles on LinkedIn, Instagram, TikTok and YouTube.

