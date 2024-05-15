Zenvia Files its Annual Report on Form 20-F for Fiscal Year 2023

SÃO PAULO, May 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Zenvia Inc. (NASDAQ: ZENV), the leading cloud-based CX solution in Latin America empowering companies to transform their customer journeys, announced today that it filed, yesterday, its annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023 with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The annual report, can be accessed on the Company's investor relations website at http://investors.zenvia.com or at http://www.sec.gov.

The Company will provide shareholders a hard copy of its annual report containing the audited consolidated financial statements, free of charge, upon request. Requests should be directed to the Investor Relations Department through the email [email protected].

Contacts

Investor Relations Caio Figueiredo Fernando Schneider [email protected] Media Relations – FG-IR Fabiane Goldstein – (954) 625-4793 – [email protected]

