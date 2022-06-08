Zenvia to Host Investor Day in New York on July 26, 2022

SÃO PAULO, June 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Zenvia Inc. ("ZENVIA" or "Company") (NASDAQ: ZENV), the leading cloud-based CX communications platform in Latin America empowering companies to transform their existing communications with end customers along their life cycle, today announced it will host its first Investor Day on Tuesday, July 26, 2022 in New York City, from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. ET, followed by a cocktail until 7:00 p.m. ET, in which investors will have opportunities to exchange with the C- level in attendance.