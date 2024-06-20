Zenvia unveils its cutting-edge Generative AI Chatbot solution, revolutionizing the interaction landscape between brands and consumers

SÃO PAULO, June 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Zenvia Inc. (NASDAQ: ZENV), the leading cloud-based CX platform in Latin America empowering companies to craft personal, engaging and fluid experiences throughout the customer journey, announces the launch of its Generative AI Chatbot. This game-changing solution revolutionizes chatbot development, making it as simple and intuitive as a personal interaction and accessible to businesses of all sizes looking to improve and automate customer service. Key highlights include easy customization and efficient integration with multiple communication channels, ensuring a superior solution for all customer needs.

The solution

The Generative AI Chatbot takes chatbot development to a whole new level of simplicity. With no advanced technical skills and just a few clicks, customers can intuitively configure and customize their bots to be perfectly tailored to their business, ready to deploy and implement.

In terms of features, the solution includes a user-friendly interface, easy definition of the chatbot's scope in informal language, and simplified integration with all communication channels available in the Zenvia Customer Cloud. One of the most impressive features is the ability to match the chatbot's tone of voice to the brand, allowing for more humanized interactions.

The process of creating this Generative AI Chatbot solution involved extensive development and rigorous client testing. The first results have shown significant improvements in user engagement and satisfaction, demonstrating its effectiveness in real-world applications.

Lilian Lima, Zenvia's CTO says: "Our product's technology boasts advanced natural language processing capabilities and generates contextually relevant answers. The benefits are outstanding: greater accuracy in responses, a better understanding of complex questions, and a more natural and engaging user experience. Clients using this technology can anticipate enhanced productivity, higher customer satisfaction and streamlined communication processes."

Cassio Bobsin, Zenvia's Founder and CEO, says: "Our long-term vision is to revolutionize customer service and business process automation with ever-smarter and more intuitive chatbots. We are leading this transformation, offering fluid and personalized solutions that boost efficiency and enhance the user experience. Future features of the Generative AI Chatbot will include real-time sentiment analysis, continuous learning from past interactions, and seamless integration with managerial systems. We're unlocking endless possibilities for the future of customer experience."

Contacts

Investor Relations Caio Figueiredo Fernando Schneider [email protected] Media Relations – FG-IR Fabiane Goldstein – (954) 625-4793 – [email protected]

About ZENVIA

Zenvia (NASDAQ: ZENV) is a technology company dedicated to creating a new world of experiences. It focuses on enabling companies to create personalized, engaging and fluid experiences across the entire customer journey, all through its unified, multi-channel customer cloud platform. Boasting two decades of industry expertise, around 13,000 customers and operations throughout Latin America, Zenvia enables businesses of all segments to amplify brand presence, escalate sales, and elevate customer support, generating operational efficiency, productivity and results, all in one place. To learn more and get the latest updates, visit our website and follow our social media profiles on LinkedIn, Instagram, TikTok and YouTube.

SOURCE Zenvia