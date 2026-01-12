Zenwise Unveils Rebrand, Redefining Gut Health as the Foundation of Everyday Wellness

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Zenwise today announces the launch of its rebrand, positioning gut health not as a single supplement category, but as the foundation of everyday wellness. Built on a simple belief that when your gut feels good, you feel good, the gut-first supplement brand is setting a new standard for how gut health fits into modern life.

New packaging of Zenwise's Digestive Enzymes, Digestive Enzyme Mints, and No Bloat

Founded in 2015, Zenwise has spent the past decade building trust with consumers seeking effective, science-backed gut health support. Backed by more than 80,000 customer reviews on Amazon and over six million units sold across Amazon, direct-to-consumer, and retail channels, the brand has established itself as a trusted leader in the gut health space.

As wellness routines have evolved, so has the role of gut health. The rebrand reflects this shift, marking a deliberate move toward a clearer, more lifestyle-driven approach that meets people where they are today.

Rather than treating gut health as a niche concern or short-term fix, Zenwise approaches it as the connective thread that supports how people feel day to day, from energy and comfort to confidence and consistency. The updated brand positions Zenwise as The Gut Health Company, bringing clarity, cohesion, and intention to a category often crowded by complexity and conflicting information.

"Since day one, Zenwise has believed that gut health is central to how people feel in their everyday lives," said Sal Aziz, CEO of Zenwise. "This rebrand is about sharpening that point of view and building a brand that reflects how consumers actually live. We're creating gut-first solutions that feel modern, credible, and easy to integrate into real routines, not something you only think about when something feels off."

The rebrand debuts with three gut-focused products designed to support real-life routines. No-Bloat, Digestive Enzymes, and Digestive Enzyme Mints offer targeted gut health support across daily wellness habits, busy schedules, and social moments. Together, they represent a cohesive, gut-first approach that fits seamlessly into everyday life, without overcomplication or compromise.

Based in Carlsbad, San Diego, Zenwise combines science-backed formulations with a modern, elevated approach to wellness. Every product is developed with a gut-first philosophy, prioritizing clean ingredients and targeted support that consumers can understand and trust. With a robust product innovation pipeline already underway, Zenwise plans to continue expanding its portfolio, reinforcing its belief that gut health is not a moment, but a daily foundation for feeling good.

For more information, visit zenwise.com.

SOURCE Zenwise