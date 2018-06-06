ZENworks Yoga Hosts 5th Annual Outdoor Donation Yoga Class

"We are so excited for this year's community event!" says Executive Director and Founder, Sonya Bapna Patel. "Every dollar spent with our organization directly benefits children in our community who might not otherwise have a positive outlet for stress relief. As of this year, ZENworks Yoga has brought yoga and wellness to more than 5,500 students. We could not have done that without support from our loyal and passionate community base."

The yoga class will be taught by ZENworks Yoga instructor, Lisa Meranti, and will feature live music from Erynn Krebs of Panorama Steel Drums. It will be 75 minutes long for all skill levels. There will also be a Kids Zone for children ages 4 and up taking place during the yoga class. This year's Kids Zone is in memory of longtime ZENmaker and board member, Joie Scott.

ZENworks Yoga was started in 2010 by local Clevelander, Sonya Bapna Patel after spending two years in a Teach for America program in Bed Stuy, NY. Sonya noticed that her students were over stimulated and stressed, and had limited opportunities to refocus their energy. She began introducing them to basic yoga poses and breathing techniques during quick transitions throughout the day. After a few months, the results were undeniable and Sonya discovered a new purpose. When she moved back to Cleveland, she wanted bring moments of Zen to areas in need.

ZENworks Yoga is a Cleveland-based 501(c)(3) non-profit organization committed to creating change and growth in a child's life by teaching skills based on the practice of yoga and mindfulness. Its mission is to provide access to yoga and mindfulness programming for children and families in underserved schools and community organizations.

Over the years, we have grown our programs to serve 1,500 students on a weekly basis through our sponsored school and community programs, with partners including CMSD, APS, and other community organizations.

