ZenWTR® Announces Exciting Brand Refresh with Packaging Updates and New Innovation

ZenWTR, ultra-pure vapor distilled alkaline water made from 100% ocean bound plastic, launches a new bottle design and an entirely new package offering, highlighting the brand's mission to help preserve our oceans

LOS ANGELES, June 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ZenWTR®, the world's first beverage in a bottle made from 100% recycled, certified ocean-bound plastic, is proud to unveil a newly refreshed brand design reinforcing its commitment to ocean preservation and sustainability. The updated brand identity reflects ZenWTR's dedication to delivering great-tasting, ultra-pure vapor distilled water, while inspiring positive change among consumers and the beverage industry.

Guided by the brand's mission to help preserve our oceans, ZenWTR introduces an eye-catching new label with a premium blue ombre design, intended to evoke the look of the ocean with brand's mission atop the bottle to "Save Our Oceans" while the back panel highlights their sustainability story and the positive impact of each ZenWTR bottle made.

The company's commitment to sustainability remains unwavering. ZenWTR continues to lead the way in combating global plastic pollution in using recycled ocean-bound plastic to make their bottles and are well on their way to achieving their goal of rescuing 50 million pounds of ocean-bound plastic by 2025. Unlike any other bottled water, consumers can help prevent ocean pollution just by choosing ZenWTR, as every bottle of ZenWTR is made from up to five recycled certified ocean-bound plastic bottles, preventing them from reaching and polluting our oceans. The brand was also the first beverage to achieve Plastic Negative Certification and they donate 1% of all sales to credible organizations focused on ocean conservation and recycling advancement in the U.S.

To support the brand refresh, ZenWTR is rolling out a new marketing campaign, featuring the new packaging and the message that ZenWTR "Tastes Good, Does Good and Feels Good." This campaign will live across all consumer touchpoints though an integrated marketing plan that predominantly includes digital and social advertising, with the brand shifting their focus aligned to evolving consumer media habits, leaning in with content creators and influencers. The campaign will also include out of home advertising, retail and shopper marketing and national field marketing efforts. "We are thrilled to unveil this brand refresh, with our taste-forward and mission-centric messaging front and center," said Lance Collins, ZenWTR founder and beverage industry veteran. "We remain steadfast in our commitment to sustainability and ensuring that every sip of ZenWTR supports positive change. We know our fans love ZenWTR for our crisp, ultra-pure taste and because we make it easy to for them to do a little better for our planet. That sentiment is at the heart of our new campaign, and we plan to have some fun bringing it to life this summer."

ZenWTR also announced they're expanding beyond their flagship recycled Ocean-Bound PET packaging for the first time ever, launching a new innovation package this summer, testing a 16oz Alumi-Tek bottle, in advance of a wider launch in 2024. The brand will be adding a 1Liter glass bottle to their product lineup as well. "Our vision is for ZenWTR to be the go-to brand for sustainable, premium packaged water. This new Alumi-Tek bottle is 100% infinitely recyclable and creates an additional sustainable format option for consumers to enjoy ZenWTR. Aligned to our company's mission, we're working with the Plastic Credit Exchange (PCX) to support organizations and programs that divert plastic waste from nature and invest in the circular economy. Through the partnership, we take responsibility for the equivalent of equivalent of 5 ocean-bound plastic bottles for every Alumi-Tek bottle sold, preventing them from reaching and polluting the ocean." said Collins. "No one else is doing that."

To learn more about ZenWTR, visit www.zenwtr.com and follow @drinkzenwtr on Instagram and TikTok. Interested retailers, please contact [email protected].

About ZenWTR

Founded by serial beverage entrepreneur Lance Collins, ZenWTR is the pantheon of sustainability and the world's first and only beverage in a bottle made from 100% recycled, certified, ocean-bound plastic, delivering crisp, clean vapor-distilled alkaline hydration while actively helping to prevent ocean pollution. ZenWTR launched in 2021 and is on track to achieve its mission of rescuing 50 million pounds of ocean-bound plastic by 2025. Every 1L bottle of ZenWTR is made from five recycled, certified ocean-bound plastic bottles, preventing them from reaching and polluting our oceans. Additionally, 1% of total company sales directly support charities and organizations that are dedicated to protecting the world's oceans and marine environments, as well as recycling education and advocacy. To date, ZenWTR has received the Business Intelligence Group's Sustainable Product of the Year Award, the BIG Award for Green Product of the Year, the SEAL Environmental Initiative Award, the Mindful Award for Water Product of the year, the Greater Good Award for Water of the Year and BevNET's Award for Best Packaging Design. More recently, ZenWTR became the world's first beverage to receive a Plastic Negative Certification. ZenWTR is available in preferred sizes such as 1.5L, 1L, 700ml sports cap and 500ml at leading retailers across the country including Albertsons Companies' banners, Circle K, CVS, Kroger, Kwik Trip, Publix, QuikTrip, Sprouts, Terrible Herbst, Walgreens, Whole Foods Market and more, as well as directly on www.zenwtr.com.

Media Contact:

Whitney Spielfogel

[email protected]

516-316-4201

SOURCE ZenWTR