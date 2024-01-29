ZenWTR® Announces Partnership with Record-Breaking Comedian Matt Rife and his Sold-Out ProbleMATTic World Tour

Matt Rife Partners with Zen WTR on his Sold Out World Tour Post this

Known for his wit, charisma and incredible crowd play, Matt Rife has earned the fastest growing fan following and is the most viewed comedian on social media today. Both Rife and the ZenWTR brand are disruptors in their industries, have experienced explosive growth within the last year and promote a fun and healthy lifestyle, making this partnership an exceptional fit.

"We're beyond excited to partner with megastar Matt Rife and thrilled to support and hydrate him on his record-breaking world tour," said Lance Collins, Founder and CEO of ZenWTR. "Matt's comedy, fitness platform and commitment to the environment all align perfectly with ZenWTR's lifestyle and core values, and we can't wait to hit the road together."

Following up the brand's excitement for the partnership, Matt Rife stated "I'm thrilled to be working with ZenWTR for my comedy tour. I love the brand, their water and their dedication to sustainability, and I'm excited to share this journey with my fans."

The Matt Rife ProbleMATTic Tour features more than 300 shows and runs through 2024 including record-breaking consecutive nights at iconic venues including Radio City Music Hall, the Dolby Theater and the Chicago Theater.

With this exciting partnership ZenWTR is proud to not only join Matt on stage every night as his beverage of choice, but also provide his fans with exclusive and unrivaled access to the star. This includes multiple sweepstakes promotions to see and meet Matt across the U.S., and the opportunity to win the trip of a lifetime to see Matt's sold-out tour in London and meet him at the show. Fans should follow ZenWTR and look for their products in stores to learn more about these amazing prizes and promotions.

To learn more about ZenWTR, visit www.zenwtr.com and follow @drinkzenwtr on Instagram and TikTok. Interested retailers, please contact [email protected] .

About ZenWTR

ZEN Beverage, LLC, a premium beverage company founded by serial beverage entrepreneur Lance Collins, produces and markets ZenWTR, the ultra-pure, vapor distilled water with a crisp, refreshing taste, and the world's first and only beverage in a bottle made from 100% Recycled Ocean-Bound plastic. Every ZenWTR bottle is made from up to 5 bottles rescued from at-risk coastal environments preventing them from reaching and polluting the ocean. ZenWTR is also the world's first beverage to be certified plastic negative, meaning they recover and recycle two times more plastic than they produce. ZenWTR is backed by iconic celebrity investors including Khloé Kardashian, Travis Kelce, Anne Hathaway, Jessica Chastain, 2 Chainz, Lil Jon and Kelly Slater. To date, ZenWTR has received numerous awards such as Business Intelligence Group's Sustainable Product of the Year Award, the BIG Award for Green Product of the Year, the SEAL Environmental Initiative Award, the Mindful Award for Water Product of the Year, the Greater Good Award for Water of the Year, The Global Water Drinks Award and BevNET's Award for Best Packaging Design. Distributed nation-wide, ZenWTR is available in preferred sizes such as 1.5L, 1L, 700ml sports cap and 500ml at leading retailers across the country including Albertsons Companies' banners, Circle K, CVS, Kroger, Kwik Trip, Publix, QuikTrip, Sprouts, Terrible Herbst, Walgreens, Whole Foods Market and more, as well as directly on www.zenwtr.com.

