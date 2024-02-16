ZenWTR® Announces Partnership with Top NBA Skills Coach Drew Hanlen

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ZenWTR®, producers of ultra-pure, vapor distilled alkaline water backed by an unrivaled sustainability platform, is excited to announce a new partnership with the #1 NBA Skills Coach in the world, Drew Hanlen. This collaboration marks a meaningful step for both parties in their commitment to excellence in overall health and performance.

Drew Hanlen is the most sought-after basketball skills coach in the world and has played a pivotal role in securing over $4 billion worth of contracts for his NBA clients, including NBA MVP Joel Embiid and NBA All-Stars Jayson Tatum, Tyrese Haliburton, and Tyrese Maxey.

"We are thrilled to join forces with Drew Hanlen," said Lance Collins, Founder and CEO of ZenWTR. "His mission to make positive change and proven ability to elevate the performance of individuals working to achieve their best, from his one-on-one work with some of the top athletes in the world to his scaled coaching programs among the broader Pure Sweat Basketball community, aligns perfectly with ZenWTR's ethos."

Hanlen shared his enthusiasm about the partnership, stating, "Joining forces with ZenWTR is an exciting opportunity to combine my passion for personal development and peak performance with a brand that values overall well-being. I believe that through this collaboration we can make a positive impact on athletes and individuals looking to improve their games and lead healthier lives through the power of premium hydration."

The announcement comes at the start of NBA All Star 2024 where Drew will be a prominent figure, coaching and supporting his clients and integrating ZenWTR throughout the iconic weekend. ZenWTR and Hanlen will then continue to collaborate year-round on a series of exclusive and exciting promotions for fans and consumers, including unrivaled access to Drew's training camps, programs, and challenges. Fans should follow ZenWTR on Instagram @drinkzenwtr to learn more.

About ZenWTR

ZEN Beverage, LLC, a premium beverage company founded by serial beverage entrepreneur Lance Collins, produces and markets ZenWTR, the ultra-pure, vapor distilled water with a crisp, refreshing taste, and the world's ﬁrst and only beverage in a bottle made from 100% Recycled Ocean-Bound plastic. Every ZenWTR bottle is made from up to 5 bottles rescued from at-risk coastal environments, preventing them from reaching and polluting the ocean. ZenWTR is also the world's ﬁrst beverage to be certified plastic negative, meaning they recover and recycle two times more plastic than they produce. ZenWTR is backed by iconic celebrity investors, including Khloé Kardashian, Travis Kelce, Anne Hathaway, Jessica Chastain, 2 Chainz, Lil Jon, and Kelly Slater. To date, ZenWTR has received numerous awards such as Business Intelligence Group's Sustainable Product of the Year Award, the BIG Award for Green Product of the Year, the SEAL Environmental Initiative Award, the Mindful Award for Water Product of the Year, the Greater Good Award for Water of the Year, The Global Water Drinks Award and BevNET's Award for Best Packaging Design. Distributed nationwide, ZenWTR is available in preferred sizes such as 1.5L, 1L, 700ml sports cap, and 500ml at leading retailers across the country including Albertsons Companies' banners, Circle K, CVS, Kroger, Kwik Trip, Publix, QuikTrip, Sprouts, Terrible Herbst, Walgreens, Whole Foods Market and more, as well as directly on www.zenwtr.com.

