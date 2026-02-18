Zenyard Launches Out of Stealth to Build the First AI Agent for Reverse Engineering

Backed by Mindset Ventures and leading security investors to bring a "Cursor moment" to reverse engineering and make software researchers significantly more productive

TEL AVIV, Israel, Feb. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Zenyard, a company building the first purpose-built AI agent for software reverse engineering, today announced its emergence from stealth following a pre-seed funding round led by Mindset Ventures, with participation from TAU Ventures, Zuk Avraham, Raanan Raz, and additional investors.

Reverse engineering remains a critical capability across security research, vulnerability assessment, malware analysis, and threat intelligence. Yet it is considered one of the most difficult disciplines in cybersecurity and is practiced by only a small portion of cybersecurity engineers. The workflows researchers rely on today are manual, slow, and increasingly misaligned with the scale and complexity of modern software. Researchers often lose days reconstructing context, reaching dead ends, or skipping relevant code sections entirely because the time cost is simply too high.

Recently, generic AI tools and DIY MCP-based workarounds have entered the reverse engineering space. However, in real-world research environments, they frequently fall short. These approaches are limited to partial analysis, lack full binary context, and often produce inaccurate or hallucinated conclusions. As a result, many researchers remain skeptical of AI reverse engineering solutions that promise speed without reliability.

Zenyard is taking a different approach. The company is building the industry's first AI agent designed specifically for reverse engineering workflows, created by reverse engineers. Instead of operating on snippets, the Zenyard agent understands entire binaries, handles the heavy lifting of decompiled code analysis, and provides explainability so researchers can trust the results. Zenyard integrates directly into the decompilers researchers already use, allowing them to move straight to meaningful insights with confidence without changing how they work.

"We built Zenyard out of our own experience working closely with security researchers and seeing the same bottlenecks repeat over and over," said Yuval Luria, Co-Founder and CEO of Zenyard. "Even the best researchers spend too much time analyzing decompiled code with outdated tools instead of focusing on meaningful insight. Reverse engineering has not kept up with the pace of modern software. We've built Zenyard with the mission to help researchers focus on insight, not reconstruction, and give them AI they can actually trust on real, complex binaries."

"We see a strong parallel between what tools like Cursor and Codex did for developers and what Zenyard is doing for reverse engineering," said Boaz Albaraness, Managing Partner at Mindset Ventures. "As software complexity continues to grow, researchers need a fundamentally new way to understand binaries. Zenyard is creating a new category with a purpose-built AI agent, and the team's firsthand experience with real-world reversing challenges, combined with deep security and AI expertise, uniquely positions them to lead this shift."

Zenyard is already deployed across leading research teams in security and threat intelligence organizations, integrating directly into their existing workflows. The company's research and development efforts are focused on expanding its multi-agent architecture to significantly accelerate expert researchers while empowering SOC and security analysts to investigate software and malware independently without requiring deep reverse engineering experience.

About Zenyard

Zenyard is building the first AI Agent for reverse engineering, created by reverse engineers. Designed to scale one of security's scarcest skills - software understanding, Zenyard helps security researchers analyze complex binaries faster, avoid wrong turns, and focus on high-value analysis instead of manual reconstruction. With accurate and explainable results researchers can trust, Zenyard enables security teams to uncover vulnerabilities and mitigate threats with greater speed and confidence. For more information visit: www.zenyard.ai

SOURCE Zenyard